Valentino Khan performing in Stereo Live Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Valentino Khan, a Los Angeles music producer and DJ, will perform in Stereo Live Houston. The event will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 10 p.m. and Friday, August 12, 2021, at 2 a.m CDT, at Stereo Live Houston 6400 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77057, United States.

Valentino Khan is a music producer and DJ who comes from Los Angeles, California. His music production is for hip-hop artists such as B.o.B, T.I., Bruno Mars, 2 Chainz & Tyga. Besides hip-hop, he also produces EDM music on Ultra Records, Mad Decent, and Dim Mak Records. He will perform in Stereo Live Houston, the tickets will be on sale starting on August 6, 2021, at 2 p.m.

If you want to join the event, there are several terms and conditions which must be fulfilled:

1. You must be 18 years old with a valid ID to enter the event

2. You must be 21 years old with a valid ID to drink

3. No refund will be available for the tickets

4. Cash payment will not be accepted

5. No cameras or any recording devices are allowed in the event

6. There may be special effects, fogs, and strobe lightings during the event

7. Attendants must have a valid ticket, you can use the Eventbrite app, and if you have any questions, you can email tickets@stereolive.com

8. After 12 a.m., free RSVP, contest prizes, and guest list tickets are void.

9. All attendants must follow the venue guidelines which can be found on www.stereolive.com

10. Highly recommended for attendees to get vaccinated at least two weeks before attending the event. People who are not yet vaccinated are advised to wear masks and avoid crowds.

