Rice computer scientist, Moshe Vardi wins the 2021 Norbert Wiener Award

Guillaume Piolle/Wikimedia Commons

HOUSTON, TX — Moshe Vardi was awarded the 2021 Norbert Wiener Award for Social and Professional Responsibility from IEEE’s Society on the Social Implications of Technology on July 22 through an online ceremony.

The Rice University computer scientist and professor was awarded for his leadership in raising awareness on adverse societal consequences of computing and communication technologies.

The award is given annually to acknowledge those with an impressive contribution or career in the field of the social implications of technology in honoring Norbert Wiener, a computer science pioneer.

“Vardi has transformed into one of the discipline’s most ardent spokesmen about the societal impact and consequences of computing and communication technologies,” said SSIT President, Clint Andrews, who presented the award to Vardi.

Back in 1993, Vardi joined Rice's faculty and is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, the National Academy of Sciences, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the European Academy of Sciences.

The Karen Ostrum George Distinguished Service Professor in Computational Engineering teaches logic and research ethics at Rice and is a faculty scholar at the Baker Institute for Public Policy. In 2019, he started leading Rice’s Initiative on Technology, Culture, and Society.

Vardi is also authored or co-authored more than 700 articles and two books, and is a senior editor of Communications of the Association for Computing Machinery, and has served as its editor-in-chief from 2008-2017.

He is also the first two-time recipient of the ACM Presidential Award and applauded with various accolades, such as IEEE’s Goode Award, ACM’s Gödel Prize, the 2021 Donald E. Knuth Prize by ACM and IEEE, the 2021 Allen Newell Award by ACM and the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence.

