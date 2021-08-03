USTMAX Center presents a fantastic time with Hamilton Loomis for free on September 2

HOUSTON, TX - As the Celt awareness grows, the University of St. Thomas Houston's USTMAX Center will give its contribution to the community and present an outstanding music performance as well. The Grammy-nominated Hamilton Loomis and his band will perform on Sept, 2 from 7 PM to 9 PM at Conroe's Heritage Park Outdoor Concert Series for free.

There will be a vendor booth by USTMAX Center staff at the event, so everyone can learn more about USTMAX and enjoy the world-class blues performance at the same time.

According to Loomis, it was UST's Music Department that enabled him to expand his musical vocabulary to jazz and eventually inspired him to also learn to play the upright bass. He also notes that he remembers how UST's atmosphere of acceptance, tolerance, and open-mindedness have shaped his open-minded outlook which made him appreciate the various cultures as he went traveling around the world for his music.

Loomis, who is a son of musician parents has some greats to be his mentor in music like Bo Diddley, Houston's Joe Hughes, and Johnny Copeland. As he is well aware of his valuable experience, Loomis is happy to take young talents under his wing to pay for it. The singer-songwriter also has a high entertainment style and a good interactive relationship with the audience.

"Classify him as a blues guitarist with an appetite for rock or a rock and roll maestro with a sweet tooth for the blues,” written by one reviewer. There is also another reviewer that stated Loomis as one of the most highly engaging performers people are ever likely to hear, meet, or see.

Through his connections and deep commitment to his family and community, Loomis also stays balanced in his personal life. He has been raising awareness about hyperinsulinism, a rare and serious condition that affects his son.

For Carla E. Alsandor, Ph.D., senior director of USTMAX Center, the event is a good opportunity to reunite the current and alumni Celts and create more moments together.

There is no pre-registration required to join the event. Everyone can come right away to Conroe's Heritage Park Outdoor Concert Series on the scheduled day and time.

