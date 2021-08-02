A cleft lip, palate patient now able to smile thanks to treatment at UT Physicians

The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Wikimedia Commons

HOUSTON, TX — UT Physicians at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston have been known for their great treatment for various medical problems. One of the medical problems that can be overcome is the cleft lip and palate experienced by one of their patients, David, a son of husband and wife Michael Fausto and Uyen.

During their visit to UT Physicians, an anomaly was found in David's lip formation. One week later, an expert in maternal-fetal medicine confirmed the suspicion of a cleft lip and palate. In addition to this diagnosis, David was also declared to have a rare heart defect.

David was born last November via cesarean section and was immediately taken to the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit. Due to poor conditions, after birth, Uyen was unable to breastfeed her baby.

Uyen said that David was connected to many wires and machines in the NICU. David's cleft lip and palate did not allow her to latch and feed him.

For the first two months of his life, David remained in the NICU. He also had to undergo surgery to correct his heart defect.

David's problem was treated by the chief of pediatric plastic surgery at UT Physicians, Phuong Nguyen, MD, and clinical care coordinator Irene “Leanne” Doringo, MSN, RN.

Prior to performing David's cleft lip repair surgery, Nguyen underwent a positioning strip regimen procedure.

In his statement, Nguyen said, “The goal prior to cleft lip surgery is to passively get the anatomic segments of the lip and nose into a better position. These adhesive strips help achieve that, as well as elevate the depressed part of the cleft nose.”

After three months of undergoing lip and nose restructuring with positioning strips, David underwent a third surgery, which was a cleft lip repair that took several hours.

Now, four months after the operation, David is feeling better, and smiling and loving his big brothers and grandparents is what he loves most.

In the next few months, Nguyen, Doringo, and the Fausto family will meet again for surgery to repair David’s cleft palate. Until then, the family will always fill their days with smiles and joy.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.