Best chiropractors in Houston

Toa Heftiba/unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Chiropractic care has been gaining more popularity due to the nature of its treatment. Most chiropractors do not prescribe drugs nor perform surgery.

Most people seek chiropractic care when they have back or neck pain, want to sleep better, get rid of a headache, or seek other alternatives that do not involve taking medication.

If you have one of the issues stated above and don’t want to take pills for pain relief, going to a chiropractor might be a sound alternative. Here’s a list of recommended chiropractors in Houston.

The Joint Chiropractic

3177 W Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77025

Having been in the business since 1999, The Joint Chiropractic keeps getting better in terms of giving the best care to the patients. Millions of satisfied patients have been cured of their health problems. They open on weekends as well. Just drop in — no appointment is needed.

Green Chiropractic

3502 Oak Forest Dr. Ste B, Houston, TX 77018

Dr. Greg Green, the owner, has been giving chiropractic treatment to patients for more than a decade. Established in 2010, Green Chiropractic offers non-surgical back and neck pain management. They also specialize in soft tissues treatments to address extremity pain and faulty movement patterns. Check the business hours here.

Healthpro Chiropractic & Acupuncture

9720 Cypresswood Dr. #130, Houston, TX 77070

Dr. Alayna Pagnani-Gendron is dedicated to giving only the highest quality personalized care for you and the entire family. The center offers a wide variety of treatments — exercise treatment plans, acupuncture, muscle therapy, nutritional support, postpartum, and pregnancy. Check the business hours here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.