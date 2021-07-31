Four excellent staycation spots in Houston

Edvin Johansson/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Are you searching for a short getaway from your busy schedule? If so, having a staycation on the weekend might be right for you.

In Houston, finding places for a staycation can be rewarding. You can easily access the beach, enjoy variant of food, or explore the opera and historic sites. Here are our top staycation spot picks for you to enjoy the weekend.

1. The Woodlands Resort

Located just outside of Houston, The Woodland Resort is the place to relax around nature. You can enjoy the Forest Oasis waterpark with the woods and waterways nearby or watching a movie outdoors on the lawn while toasting s’mores.

2. Hotel Icon

For a unique experience, Hotel Icon offers a combination of authentic Texas charm and modern luxury with a touch of history. You can pamper yourself with warm baths and luxurious suites accompanied by attentive, exceptional hospitality. Located at the center of downtown Houston, Hotel Icon is a Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel that was once a bank in the early 1900s.

3. Hotel Granduca Houston

If you want to hole up your room all day long, Hotel Granduaca Houston can provide just that. All the rooms are fully furnished with a kitchen, seating area, mini-bar, TV, DVD Player and Wi-Fi. You can find a nice pool, cabana, garden terrace, and fitness center for some outdoor activities.

4. The Post Oak Hotel

At Uptown Houston, this Hotel is the only Forbes Five-Star Hotel and Spa in Texas. It is fully equipped with sophisticated facilities and elegant lodgings and is the only AAA Five-Diamond destination in Houston. With excellent wine and Mastro’s culinary collections, your staycation at the Post Oak Hotel will be fulfilling.