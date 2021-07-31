Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women plans for $201 million expansion in the Texas Medical Center

Hush Naidoo/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women is pleased to announce plans for a $201 million expansion in the Texas Medical Center. This gradual expansion will allow the women’s health care destination to continue providing the best quality care possible in Houston and throughout the country.

Established in 2012, the comprehensive obstetrics and gynecology facility has delivered on its vision to provide exceptional care to mothers and their babies.

In 2019, Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women — which includes the Texas Children’s Fetal Center — was designated a level IV maternal care facility, the highest level of care possible.

In addition, the expansion plan includes transforming the former Baylor Clinic building, which is located at 6620 Main St., into part of Texas Children’s sprawling campus in the Texas Medical Center and renaming it Main Tower.

Pavilion for Women will be connected to the building through a new sky bridge, provides Texas Children’s with roughly 190,000 additional square feet of usable space.

The three phases of the plan are as follows:

Phase 1: Relocate the Women’s Assessment Center from the 11th floor of the Pavilion for Women to the first floor and backfill the 11th floor with a 14-bed induction and observation unit.

Phase 2: Prepare Main Tower for occupancy and relocate outpatient OB/GYN practices from the Pavilion for Women to Main Tower.

Phase 3: Backfill the Pavilion for Women with additional inpatient care capacity.

The first phase of the expansion plan is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022, while the full expansion is planned to be finished in 2024.

