Uncover these fascinating Urban Harvest Online Workshop in August

HOUSTON, TX — Are you intrigued by gardening but unsure how to get started? Each year, Urban Harvest offers up to 60 gardening classes on a range of topics, from fruit tree care to permaculture-based living. Check out their August classes to get you started on your fall gardening preparations.

1. Web Education: Top 10 Cool Weather Crops

August 10th, 2021, 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

This webinar will go through the seven principles in planting the top ten cool weather crops for the Houston area in the fall season. Learn when to grow, how to plant, care for, and harvest your garden. To get your fall garden started, you'll get a pre-recorded presentation, as well as a handy planting calendar and shopping list.

Presenter: Sherry Cruse, Urban Harvest Garden Educator, and Texas Master Gardener.

Presentation by: Irene Nava, Curriculum Coordinator for Urban Harvest.

2. Basic Fruit Tree Care for Fall

August 14th, 2021, 09:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

Zoom live class by invitation, $20

Not only do they complement the urban scene with lovely flowers and fragrances, but fruit trees also reward us with organically grown fruits. This workshop will cover the fundamentals of selecting, growing, caring for, and maintaining fruit trees. We'll also talk about temperate fruit trees, citrus, and semi-tropical varieties that grow well in our environment.

Presenter: Angela Chandler, Urban Harvest teacher with Specialist Certifications in Plant Propagation, Entomology, Rainwater Harvesting, and Greenhouse Management.

3. Fall Gardening: Soil Preparation and Technique

August 17th, 2021, 06:00 p.m. - 07:30 p.m.

Zoom live class by invitation, $20

The basis of healthy, lively gardens with abundant produce is soil. It is time to get your hands dirty and start preparing your soil for fall planting in September and October. In this class, you will find out how to improve soil fertility, structure, and drainage.

Presenter: Jeremy Peaches, an agricultural consultant, farmer, teacher, and advocate for underserved communities in Houston.

