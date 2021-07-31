An Online Webinar From Houston Freelancers Union SPARK: The Power of Storytelling

Sigmund/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Houston Freelancers Union SPARK will hold an online webinar covering the topic 'The Power of Storytelling' for free. This is a chance to meet, build connections, learn, and have insightful discussions with other freelancers and entrepreneurs.

You can learn a lot from the topic including how to drive connection with your story, understanding your brand for maximum impact, and securing customer loyalty through your story. They invite you to bring your expertise, questions, pitch your ideas, and discuss them together.

Freelancers Union is a membership-based organization that has been providing supports, resources, advocacy, and benefited 425,000 independent workers in the nation. They welcome everyone to join for free.

Freelancers Union presented SPARK which is led by three skillful independent workers, Cecilia M. Austin, Marie Flores-Korman, and Reme Ekoh. Cecilia Austin is a freelance writer and content creator who has been working with brands, entrepreneurs, and small businesses as a content creator.

Marie Flores-Korman started her career as a journalist penning entertainment articles for local Houston newspapers and now is currently working as a freelance content strategist, editor, and publishing consultant.

A freelance web or mobile developer with over eight years of experience, Reme Ekoh recently added iOS to his skill set. He specializes in using human-centered design and technology to create digital solutions with an excellent user experience.

The online meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 4, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. You can join from devices such as iPhone, Android, PC, Mac, and iPad for free.

For more information and get more connections with these competent professionals you can visit their Houston Facebook Group.

Register for the online webinar.

