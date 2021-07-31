Superintendent House Meets Community Leaders At The HISD Community Meet And Greet

HOUSTON, TX - This week, Superintendent Millard House gathered around 100 representatives from organizations and groups in the Houston area at the latest event in his meet and greet series.

The event gave all of the community stakeholders the chance to meet with the new superintendent and allowed them to give feedback or ask questions about House's future plan for the House Independent School District.

Among the community and spiritual leaders that attend the event were Houston Federation of Teachers, The Alliance Texas, Loving Houston, United Way of Greater Houston, Memorial Hermann Hospital System, The Asian Chamber of Commerce, Legacy Community Health, representatives from LULAC, Discovering Youth, and many others.

After the event began with House giving a welcome speech to the community leaders and offered a bit of his background about how he came to be an educator. House said It all started with his own parent that studied at Langton University, the place where they met each other. And after his family moved to Tulsa, his father became a civics teacher while his mother became an elementary school.

Following a brief overview of his 90-day plan, House invited community leaders to ask questions and provide feedback. One came from Kourtney Revels, a parent of an HISD student and member of the Discovering Youth Foundation's Parents in Action committee.

She spoke about her hopes for her daughter who will start her first grade in HISD for the coming academic year and want to make sure that school can serve her daughter well. Revels hopes that her child can grow and thrive in the same way as everyone else can. She also encourages younger parents to take a part in the conversation and said that in order to encourage the district to do more the parents need to be more engaged as well.

Numerous attendees and speakers provide feedback, both in-person and on the provided yellow cards. While the majority of the comments were critical, one generous attendee summed up the sentiments of the entire room.

