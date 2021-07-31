Rhythm launches electricity plans supported by solar-generated power in Texas

Science in HD/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Texas-based renewable energy provider, Rhythm, launched 100% renewable electricity plans that offer easy and affordable options for solar-generated power for Texas homeowners and renters.

Each customer who signs up for Rhythm's Texas Shine plans helps support solar energy production in Texas and reduce the carbon footprint linked to energy production and consumption. The plans expand Rhythm's commitment to providing customers only 100% renewable energy plans.

CEO of Rhythm P.J. Popovic claimed that they are giving customers another way to feel great about their electricity service and make a conscious choice to support clean, renewable energy here in our home state of Texas. Popovic added, "There is no sun like the Texas sun, and choosing renewable energy powered by it is easy with Rhythm. We're letting Texans support solar growth with none of the hassles or costs of installing solar panels on your own homes."

There's only 1.10% of solar-generated power in Texas now, but solar energy production is on a route for record growth in the Lone Star State. By providing Texas Shine plans, Rhythm hopes that more Texans will consider solar power as attainable and affordable.

Popovic added that the future of the electric grid is lower emission and more reliability, and the path to get there is to provide more renewable resources on the grid, especially solar.

According to Rhythm, on average, for every 2,000 kWh of electricity Texans use each month, switching to emissions-free solar energy means they will shun 3,125 pounds of CO₂ which has the same amount of CO₂ emissions from burning 159 gallons of gasoline.

In Texas, solar panels on farms around the state make electricity by capturing the sun's rays. Then, the electricity generated by those solar farms enters the Texas power grid and takes the place where energy from other sources could have been.

For every megawatt hour of power solar generators produce, one Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) is created. Rhythm purchases these RECs and matches the energy use of their customers on Texas Shine plans to them, so customers are supporting Texas-based solar energy generation. For further information about solar power or renewable energy plans, visit GotRhythm.com or call 1-833-774-9846.

