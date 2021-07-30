The Menil Collection presents Meret Oppenheim: My Exhibition starting March 25–September 18, 2022

Markus Spiske/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — The first major transatlantic retrospective of the Swiss artist, Meret Oppenheim: My Exhibition will be on display at The Menil Collection next year. This is also her first exhibition in the U.S. in over twenty-five years.

The exhibition will comprise Oppenheim's works throughout her five-decade-long career. It will be available for guests at the Menil, 1533 Sul Ross St, Houston, TX 77006 from March 25–September 18, 2022, after opening at the Kunstmuseum Bern in Switzerland this fall.

Afterward, the exhibition will travel to The Museum of

Modern Art, New York (MoMA) in October 2022. The show is co-organized by the Menil; MoMA, New York; and the Kunstmuseum Bern.

Over fifty years of career, Meret Oppenheim's (1913–1985) arts are known for their witty and unconventional bodies of art — such as unusual object constructions, geometric abstractions, painted narratives, jewelry designs, public sculpture commissions, and poetry.

She united her diverse work based on the singularity and determination of her creative vision. Oppenheim’s thematic interests were equally diverse, ranging from the natural world and mythology to gender and identity.

“Meret Oppenheim: My Exhibition is the result of a close partnership between the Kunstmuseum Bern; MoMA; and the Menil. As a museum with a particularly strong collection of Surrealist art, the Menil is proud to host the American debut of this remarkable retrospective of Oppenheim’s wide-ranging and expansive career,” said Rebecca Rabinow, director of the Menil Collection.

Furthermore, this exhibition will be arranged chronologically, highlighting the key chapters in Oppenheim’s career. From her formative years in Paris during the 1930s and return to Switzerland before World War II, then her Surrealist ideas throughout the postwar art movements, to the last two decades of her life with deep interests in combinations of nature, abstraction, and charm.

