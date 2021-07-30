Concerts in Houston Next Month

Vishnu R Nair/unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Summer in Houston offers many fun activities, and going to a concert is one way to have a blast especially in the summer. If you are up for a concert this summer, you probably want to check out these two artists who will stop and hold a concert in Houston next month.

Pi’erre Bourne

Jordan Timothy Jenks (Pi’erre Bourne) is an American rapper who is inspired by Kanye West. He chooses his career not only as a rapper but also producer, audio engineer, and songwriter. The rapper is best known for his hits such as “Magnolia” and “Gummo.” Those said hits are written for other singers: Playboi Carti and 6ix9ine. The songs reached numbers 29 and 12 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Pi’erre will perform at the Ballroom at Warehouse on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The venue is located at 813 Saint Emanuel Street Houston. You can get the tickets now for $20 or $25 on the day of the show.

Valentino Khan

Notably known for being a DJ and producer, Valentino Khan shapes his musical path by collaborating with other artists. He has worked with big names in the industry such as Diplo, David Guetta, Sean Paul, Skrillex, and Steve Aoki. His hits, “Deep Down Low” and “Make Some Noise,” reached the top and number fifty on the “Billboard Twitter Emerging Artists” Chart.

The show will take place next month, 12 and 13 of August. The Venue will be at Stereo Live Houston which is located at 6400 Richmond Ave. You can get the ticket on eventbrite.com. As a side note, Stereo Live only takes cashless transactions.

