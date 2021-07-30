Traders Village Fall Festivals and Events

Dimitris Chapsoulas/unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - The summer is still here but there’s nothing wrong with planning for the fall. Traders Village, once again, hosts many fun festivals and events throughout the year so you can expect to find one or two this coming fall. Here’s the list of festivals and events at Traders Village that you can go to after the summer ends.

Annual Village Art Car Show Presented by Hack

Sunday, October 3rd, 2021

If you love cars, painting, and arts in general, this event is just for you. The Houston Art Car Klub (HACK) will hold their annual art car show on Sunday, October 3rd, from 10:00. am. To 4:00 p.m. The people from the Klub are known for being friendly and welcoming and they share the same passion: using their factory-made cars as their own personal canvas. So, expect the artistic masterpieces, bring your cameras, and have fun!

POP Swap 2021

October 16th & 17th 2021

This year is the year not only for Funko Pop fans! Funko Pop Swap 2021 will be held for two straight days. People can bring their rare and vintage sneakers, accessories, collectibles, or Funko Pops and they can get extra cash by selling them or just trading them with the new ones.

32nd Annual Native American Championship Pow Wow

November 13th & 14th 2021

You will find many things at this two-day festival from colorful tribal dance contests, an arts & crafts show, teepees, honoring ceremonies, singing, and much more. Hundreds of Native Americans will take part in this cultural celebration representing their tribes. It is the perfect event to go with your family, friends, or maybe meet a new one.

All events are free. Guests only need to pay the $5 parking fee.

