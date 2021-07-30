Pick-Your-Own Farms in Houston: Strawberry and Berry Picking

Mario Mendez/unsplash

HOUSTON, TX—The enticing aroma of freshly picked berries can only signify one thing: the wonderful season of spring and summer has arrived. What better way to enjoy the bounty of the season than to visit one of our local pick-your-own farms? You're also supporting small, family-owned businesses as the majority of these pick-your-own farms are local families-owned.

1. Atkinson Farms – Spring

3217 Spring Cypress Road, 77388

Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Atkinson Farms offers families out for strawberry, blackberry, tomato, and flower picking. They also grow seasonal produce year-round, which you can buy on-site and at local farmers' markets.

2. Froberg’s – Alvin

3601 W. Hwy. 6, 77511

Sunday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On this farm, you can pick tomatoes, blackberries, eggplants, and many more. After you’re done picking, stop by their on-site bakery. The freshly baked pies and chocolate chip cookies are worth a try.

3. Jollisant Farm – Plantersville

11351 County Road 203, 77363

Sunday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p,m.

Jollisant Farm offers blackberries, corn, watermelon, tomatoes, and cantaloupes. You can also pick flowers such as sunflowers and daisies. Still, want some more? Try their Jollipops—ice pops made with fresh berries and honey. Another reason to love this place is that they don't use pesticides or chemicals on their plants.

4. P-6 Farms – Montgomery

9963 Poole’s Road, 77356

Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Go to P-6 Farms for "u-pick" blackberries and sunflowers. You can also take selfies in the center of the sunflower field, check out its hayrides, and seasonal family activities, as well as get up-close, and get personal with its farm animals.

5. Chmielewski Blueberry Farm – Hockley

23819 Bauer Hockley Road, 77447

Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As the name suggests, you will find ten different blueberry varieties spanning eight acres of farmland at Chmielewski's. Don't feel like picking or didn't get as much as you wanted? You can just buy their fresh pre-picked blueberries.

