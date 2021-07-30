Private lending company Anvil Channel closes $65MM loan to Certus Oil and Gas

HOUSTON, TX - Private lending company Anvil Channel Energy Solutions recently declared the final close of a $65,000,000 senior secured loan facility to Certus Oil and Gas, Inc. on July, 26th 2021.

This transaction supports the acquisition of producing assets in central Alberta, which marks it as the first cross-border transaction handled by the new Anvil Channel direct energy lending initiative.

President and CEO of Certus Rob Brady claimed that they are excited to have successfully executed this transformative transaction with support from the Anvil team. Brady also added that the creative capital solution structured by Anvil came at a critical time in their company's growth cycle.

Cary Meadow, Chairman and CEO of Anvil Channel also stated, "We were particularly happy to provide a liquidity solution in this persistently challenging energy space." Furthermore, Meadow also noted that this transaction is a perfect representation of Anvil's thesis and mission which is to provide established producers with much needed acquisition and development capacity to meet their growth goals in a tight liquidity market.

Anvil Channel Energy Solutions is a private direct lender to upstream oil and gas producers located in the United States, and has offices both in New York and Houston.

The company invests within tightly bound perimeters of value-oriented oil and gas opportunities, supported by numerous blue-chip institutional investors. Moreover, profits of the loan were utilized to fund the corporate acquisition of Sitka Exploration Ltd., offering geographically and technically complimentary assets to the existing Certus platform.

David O'Driscoll, Co-CIO and President of Anvil Channel stated that they are thrilled to partner with the Certus team to support their transformative acquisition and next phase of growth.

O'Driscoll also noted, "Our expanded investment mandate allows us to consider supporting proven management teams in Canada as well as in the U.S., and we're delighted to get this inaugural cross-border transaction closed in an expedited manner."

Following O'Driscoll's statement, Co-CIO James Avery also added that they believe their ability to stretch lend in this environment makes them an extremely competitive alternative to other sources of capital while maintaining a comfortable pricing level for the Company by tailoring the cost to fit production and cash-flows and look forward to continuing to review new opportunities throughout the balance of the year.

Further information about the company is available on its website at: http://www.anvilcp.com.

