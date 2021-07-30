Solo Abstract Ceramic Sculptures Exhibition by Brie Ruais at The Moody Center for the Arts

Photo by Nash Baker

Houston, TX - The Moody Center for the Arts is presenting a solo exhibition of “Movement at the Edge of the Land” by Brie Ruais until August 28, 2021. This Brooklyn-based sculptor made her abstract ceramic pieces the scale of a person's body while engaging in nature and architecture.

Born in 1982, Southern California, Brie Ruais used her bodily characteristics as an art tool to shape her sculptures that weigh around 130 pounds of clay. The ceramic shapes and surfaces come from Ruais’ body gestures with her hands, feet, knees, her whole being. With the way it was created, this artist piece built an intimate feeling with the viewers while calling them to think back about their relationship with the surrounding nature.

Several pieces of the finished art look like waves that bend and fold around one another, while other pieces are scattering apart like mud under the sun or like entwined limbs. Almost all the pieces are done with fire, while those on the floor are raw clay that will change shapes over time.

Brie Ruais spent twenty years working at her studio in Brooklyn, around the city’s island nature that is close to water. On the other hand, she is also surrounded by the Great Basin Desert in a piece of land she owns in Nevada. These places are manifested in her “Movement at the Edge of the Land” exhibition.

Ruais said that her works are the outcome of her movement-driven experience with clay that sometimes feels collaborative. She gave room for the clay to be itself — to crack, break, and warp — and accept its last form.

