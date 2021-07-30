George R. Brown Convention Center to hold five upcoming events in August

Roy Luck/Flickr

HOUSTON, TX - George R. Brown Convention Center releases upcoming events in August. From entertainment to expand your network and knowledge to build your business better. Check out the event details below.

The Bridal Extravaganza Show

July 31 - August 1, 2021 || Hall C of the GRB Convention Center

Plan your entire wedding in one weekend at the Houston Bridal Extravaganza Show, attended by local wedding vendors in which guests are able to taste cake, view photography and video styles, and meet the wedding professionals behind the vendors. You can also enter to win honeymoons and wedding shopping sprees! Find out more here.

There are no onsite tickets, so we encourage you to order tickets in advance here.

The 2021 AAU Junior Olympic Games

July 28 - August 7, 2021

This is the largest multi-sport event in the country and will be hosted at four venues in Houston, Texas, includes; trampoline and tumbling, baton twirling, sport stacking, wrestling, jump rope, pickleball, karate, taekwondo, multi-events, track & field, swimming, and field hockey. Read more about the event here.

Vision Source - The Exchange

August 4-7

Calling all the innovators, world changers, lifesavers to celebrate 30 years of shaping the Houston industry and championing private practice with over a thousand of the most successful ODs in the nation, free continuing education, inspirational keynote speakers. Exchange-only pricing from more than 100 vendors, and plenty of opportunities to network with colleagues.

Register now here.

2021 ENTELEC Conference & Expo

August 10 from 8:00 am to August 12 at 5:00 pm || Hall E of the GRB Convention Center

The annual ENTELEC Conference & Expo connects industry professionals, exhibitors, and vendors to exchanging knowledge, getting new insights, and educating each other about the latest developments in energy, telecommunications, and oil & gas. through a platform of ideas and resources for industry challenges.

Find the details for registration here.

NAPE Summit Week

August 18 – August 20, 2021

NAPE is the oil and gas industry’s marketplace that allows you to buy, sell, and trade prospects, and producing properties. Not only it brings together all industry disciplines, draw in decision-makers, and focuses on prospect generators, but NAPE also offers you an unparalleled opportunity to meet decision-makers in an environment that is energetic and actively striving to get the job done.

Register yourself now here.

