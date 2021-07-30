2021 Hindu Heritage Youth Camp is Open for Registration

Shubham Bochiwal/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - This year, the Hindu Heritage Youth Camp is open for registration for 3rd-12th graders. In 1985, this youth camp started with the main focus of inspiring the younger generation about their heritage while educating them on the rich culture and values of Hinduism.

The Hindu Heritage Youth Camp (HHYC) will be held for 5 days from August 3 to August 8, 2021, at Victory Camp. The schedule will be filled with some activities, along with tasty food and wonderful new friends. These activities are:

1. Education

Counselors from similar backgrounds will share insight about Hinduism and its rich culture with the youth. Ranging from the benefits of meditation to Hinduism misconception to yoga and avatars.

2. Recreation

The recreation activities that the camper can enjoy include a 40' waterslide with a big pool that makes swimming the favorite sport. There is also volleyball, basketball, archery, frisbee, canoeing, and kickball. For the Indian games, there is Langhri, Kho, and Khabadi.

3. Cultural

After learning, the campers will have the chance to show their talent on skit night and give a short play to illustrate what they have learned. The main cultural activities that are fun are Raas/ Garba/ Bhangra Night and Holi.

In partnership with Hindus of Greater Houston, all activities are supported and planned by HHYC counselors, who are experienced as campers throughout their summer. It includes the preparation of dodgeball and Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras presentation.

This camp is held annually, expecting the youth able to walk with confidence and a better understanding of what being a Hindu means, as well as gaining lifelong friends.

