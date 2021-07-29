The Five Top-Rated Hiking Trails for Children

Juliane Liebermann/unsplash

HOUSTON, TX—Thinking of a way to spend your time outdoors with your little ones? Hiking might be the answer. Houston has a lot of beautiful forests, streams, and wetlands that can be accessed by some pretty great hiking trails. These parks and hiking trails are easily accessible to little children, and many of them accommodate strollers and wagons.

1. 100 Acre Wood Preserve – Cypress

14236 W. Cypress Forest Dr., Houston, TX 77070

Precinct 4's 100 Acre Wood Preserve is situated in northwest Harris County and has pocket prairies, marshes, woodlands, and nearly two miles of wooded trails. The trails are connected to the nine-mile Cypress Creek Mountain Bike trail system, allowing you to go on various lengths of hikes. A one-mile Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) concrete trunkline route is also available within the preserve.

2. Sam Houston National Forest – New Waverly

394 FM 1375 West, New Waverly, TX 77358

Sam Houston National Forest, which is located around an hour north of Houston, provides access to the 128-mile Lone Star Hiking Trail. The trail is open all year and features a diverse range of plants, trees, and wildlife. When you visit, don't forget to explore Little Lake Creek Wilderness and Big Creek Scenic Area; in fact, you might want to reserve a campground and spend the entire weekend exploring.

3. Brazos Bend State Park – Needville

21901 Farm to Market Rd 762, Needville, TX 77461

If you’re into alligators, Brazos Bend State Park should be on your must-visit list. The primary trail loop circles a lake packed with alligators of various sizes and shapes, so it is highly suggested to keep an eye out while walking. Don’t feel like encountering those alligators? You can watch them safely from the various lookout points available. This park also provides a playground for kids and numerous picnic spots.

4. Little Cypress Creek Preserve – Cypress

14900 Telge Road, Cypress, TX 77429

The preserve is home to a variety of native animals, including birds, butterflies, and reptiles. Enjoy a more rustic environment than at other parks; the trails are not paved, but they are suitable for jogging strollers, and there are benches near the wetlands. You can also experience a one-mile interactive trail using a QR reader in this 57-acre preserve.

5. Jesse H. Jones Park and Nature Center – Humble

20634 Kenswick Drive, Humble, TX 77338

Situated next to Spring Creek in northeast Houston, Jesse H. Jones Park and Nature Center has a lot to offer. Other than the actual Nature Center learning facility, there are various routes ranging in length, and all of which are wheelchair accessible.

