Five Local RV Parks and Campgrounds to Visit in Houston

HOUSTON, TX — Going around in an RV might be one of the best ways to explore Houston and the surrounding areas. It is large enough for your family, and you can cook, eat, wash up, and sleep in your own space. Looking for the best campground to park your RV? Here are some sites for you to consider.

1. Southlake RV Resort

13701 Hyochen Rd., Houston, TX 77047

Daily/Weekly/Monthly Rates: $55-$64/Call for weekly and monthly pricing

Owned and operated by Quality RV Resorts, this clean and quiet campground is located near Houston’s downtown. Those who travel with their dogs will love it because the resort offers two dog parks on the site.

2. Houston West RV Park

35303 Cooper Rd., Brookshire, TX 77423

Daily/Monthly Rates: $46-$55/$515-$700

This park is a 45-minute drive from the city center. People traveling with children will enjoy this site since it is equipped with a playground and a fishing pond. Another plus point, it can accommodate large RVs (up to 85-feet long).

3. AllStar RV Resort

10650 SW Plaza Ct., Houston, TX 77074

Daily/Monthly Rates: $43-$46/$470-$635

Also owned and operated by Quality RV Resorts, this campsite has a bit of a Texas country touch. It is located not far from Houston’s city center, with many kinds of theaters, restaurants, and bars to choose from. The resort offers pools, a sauna, and a weekly barbeque event.

4. Advanced RV Resort

2850 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E, Houston, TX 77047

Daily/Weekly/Monthly Rates: $64-$69/$300-$360/$650-$750

Located near the intersection of Highway 288 and South Beltway 8, this peaceful resort provides you easy access to Minute Maid Park and NRG Park. Complementing their facilities, they also hold a weekly gathering for families along with ladies night and men’s night outings.

5. Lone Star Jellystone RV Park

34843 Betka Rd., Waller, TX 77484

Daily/Weekly/Monthly Rates: $49-$69/Call for weekly and monthly pricing

This is probably the kids’ favorite. Located around a 40-minute drive from the busy Houston, this campsite is connected to the Lone Star Jellystone Park.

