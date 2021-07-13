Houston Natural Resources Corporation expands production capacity

Houston, TX

HOUSTON, TX — Houston Natural Resources Corporation or HNRC recently announced that its subsidiary, HNR Oil Services LLC has finalized the acquisition of additional equipment intended to increase its processing capabilities. The additional equipment will be fully functioning and operational in the third quarter of 2021.

This new equipment will help enlarge the company’s processing capabilities to 50 thousand barrels per day. Currently, the facility is allowed for disposal of 25 thousand barrels per day of oil field toxic waste fluids and is also allowed to--and will soon--expand to sterilizing oil field toxic solids waste. These permissions have allowed the facility to provide a Texas State Certificate of Destruction of such toxic waste for its customers.

HNR Oil Services obtains fees for processing the water and oil sales from the separation of the oil from the water and at full production, the facility can generate $10 million in earnings. The company intends to obtain a thermal desorption unit where solids are transferred, rehydrated, cooled, then are moved to the road base blending area using a roll-off box and loaders for further blending. Then, the road base material is blended by a pugmill.

This would be a third source of revenue for HNR Oil Services. The facility owns a water treatment and disposal facility in Wilson County, Texas that surpasses all state and federal regulatory requirements, provides maximum environmental protection and will give rise to multiple streams of revenue for the company through the saltwater disposal and byproduct remediation.

Houston-based global natural resource company, Houston Natural Resources Corporation (HNRC), is dedicated to increasing shareholder value through cultivating natural resources with state-of-the-art innovative technologies, along with sustainable environmental services of toxic oil field waste disposal and recycling that are guaranteed to be environmentally safe and socially responsible.

Being a diversified holding company, HNRC owns two subsidiaries, Houston Natural Resources, Inc or HNRI and Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc or WDHI. HNRI has oil and gas properties and a waste-water treatment plant while WDHI owns business operations that provide products as well as services in the Information Technology and Healthcare markets. For further information about the company, contact frank@HoustonNaturalResources.com or 757-707-4563. Or visit https://houstonnaturalresources.com/.

