St. Thomas High School mourns over the loss of Andreas Giannitsopoulos

Andreas Giannitsopoulos www.sths.org

HOUSTON, TX – President of St. Thomas High School, Fr. James Murphy, CSB, expressed his condolences when joining with the extended campus community in mourning the passing of Andreas Giannitsopoulpous '18.

In his statement, Murphy said, “On behalf of the entire St. Thomas family, I express our deepest condolences and pray that Andreas’ loved ones may find God’s grace and solace after so shattering a loss. Hearts are broken. We are all reminded that life is both precious and fragile.”

He also added, “Andreas was a shining star who exemplified our Basilian motto of Teach Me Goodness, Discipline, and Knowledge. Our Eagle mascot represents soaring and that’s how Andreas will be remembered. He was passionate and focused, his future limitless. His supreme standard will inspire those within our ranks for years to come.”

Giannitsopoulos was a highly talented undergraduate student at Vanderbilt University who studies business strategy and international markets. He becomes a regular member of the St. Club. Thomas for having a minimum grade point average of 4.0 for seven consecutive semesters.

As a sophomore, he also contributed to the breakthrough 2016 TAPPS 6A state champions through his second-place result in the shot put and fourth place in the discus. At the 2017 state gathering, the leading player for Eagle Track and Field finished fifth in the discus and seventh in a shot.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt University issued its statement regarding the loss of Giannitsopoulpous. “We extend our deepest condolences to Andreas’ family, friends, classmates and faculty as they deal with this unimaginable tragedy. Our thoughts continue to be with all affected by the disaster as they await news of their loved ones and mourn those lost. We have been closely following the situation in Surfside, Fla., and have reached out to Andreas’ family to offer support.”

The 21 years old scholar-athlete passed away after the Champlain Towers South, a 12-story oceanfront condominium tower just north of Miami Beach, in the Surfside, Florida, he was staying in collapsed on early Thursday, June 24.

According to the latest update from CNN, the death toll of the Surfside condo collapse has reached 94. Of the 94 victims, 83 including Giannitsopoulos have been identified, and 80 families of the deceased have been notified.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.