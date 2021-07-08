Wilmington, DE

Swavy, dancing TikTok star with millions of followers, shot dead at 19

Mario Skljoc

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OUs1r_0arLeeBX00
majesticdeco.com

Matima Miller, the dancing TikTok star better known as Swavy and Babyface.S, has died. He was 19.

The Delaware-based teen’s passing was confirmed by authorities, with local outlets reporting that he was fatally shot in broad daylight Monday in the Southbridge neighborhood of Wilmington.

Police responded to an emergency call at about 10:42 a.m. Monday and found an initially unidentified young man with a gunshot wound. They didn’t say where the victim was shot but confirmed he was taken to the hospital, where he died, Delaware Online reported.

YouTube star Damaury “Kid Mauri” Mikula announced the death of his “homeboy Swavy” in an emotional video posted Monday. “Yeah, my friend Swavy, man — he got shot,” Mikula revealed, wiping tears from his eyes with his red T-shirt. “All he did was make videos — vids, vids, vids, going up, up, up, up.”

Miller had over 2.3 million followers on TikTok, where his username was @babyface.s. — but fans knew him by his nickname, Swavy. The teen regularly posted dancing videos, paintball sessions and comedy bits, accumulating 97.4 million likes on the platform as of Tuesday morning. He boasted another 401,000 followers on Instagram as @oneway.swavy.

The Post has reached out to the performer’s various social platforms for confirmation and is waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile, friends of Miller — a viral sensation who racked up nearly 100 million “likes” on the video streaming platform — have taken to social media to mourn the death of the young star.

Appearing to struggle with what to say, YouTuber Mikula eventually said: “Seeing him get taken out. Don’t make me say this, bro. It don’t make no sense.”

As news of his passing swept the web overnight, one fan posted to Twitter: “Rip Swavy I ain’t even know u buh I know u changed peoples lives by making them smile and I’m sorry this happened to u.”

Monday morning’s fatal shooting brings the total homicides in Wilmington this year to 16, Delaware Online reported. The city has had 82 shootings so far this year. During the same period last year, 73 people had been shot in Wilmington, 11 fatally.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 12

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b812c6aac5187513c085127925c0c5fb.blob

All the freshest news from West Miami!

West Miami, FL
45 followers
Loading

More from Mario Skljoc

Florida State

Florida man crashed stolen car through airport fence, broke into Coast Guard plane cockpit

A wannabe pilot left havoc in his wake at a Florida airport Saturday before being taken into custody inside the cockpit of a Coast Guard plane. Herrera Hamilton Moreno, 36, was arrested at the St. Pete/Clearwater airport just before 5 a.m. Saturday after a car chase, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.Read full story
8 comments
Bronx, NY

Homeless man who fired gun during standoff at NYPD precinct is charged

Police have charged a homeless man who shot a police van in a standoff outside a Bronx NYPD stationhouse, cops said Friday. Michael McKenna is facing reckless endangerment, weapons possession and criminal mischief charges for the tense 90-minute confrontation at the corner of Barkley and East Tremont Aves. in Schuylerville early Thursday.Read full story

CDC: Vaccinated teachers and students don’t need masks

Vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines.Read full story

A Husband Divorced His Wife After Looking Closer At This Picture

A controversial story that’s made its way around the Web for the past few months is one that’ll send shivers down your spine… and most likely have you looking closer at every photo you’ve ever taken.Read full story

Comments / 12

Community Policy