Red Owl Tavern Relaunches Breakfast

Red Owl Tavern, located on the first floor of the swanky Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia, across from Independence Hall in Old City, is now offering daily breakfast service again with Executive Chef Jonathan Dearden's revamped menu featuring signature staples and brand-new breakfast offerings and several additions to the weekend brunch.

Red Owl Tavern in Old City Philadelphia Stuart Goldenberg

Chef Dearden's extensive new breakfast menu features classic dishes and seasonal fare paired perfectly with locally sourced coffee. Breakfast lovers will enjoy:

Tavern Omelet ($16) — Mushrooms, squash, spinach, and tomatoes with an optional add-on of avocado and Applewood smoked bacon

($16) — Mushrooms, squash, spinach, and tomatoes with an optional add-on of avocado and Applewood smoked bacon Avocado Toast ($14) – Avocado mousse, black bean sofrito, sunny-side egg, and Fresno chili

($14) – Avocado mousse, black bean sofrito, sunny-side egg, and Fresno chili Buttermilk Pancakes ($16) — Whipped ricotta, fresh blueberries, and Pennsylvania-made maple syrup

($16) — Whipped ricotta, fresh blueberries, and Pennsylvania-made maple syrup Breakfast B.L.T ($16)— Brioche bun, fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and mayo, served with breakfast potatoes.

“We’re thrilled to bring back daily breakfast here at Red Owl after such a long hiatus,” said Peter Deleone, General Manager of Red Owl Tavern. “With the re-launch of breakfast comes extended hours, and more opportunity to connect with our guests and welcome visitors looking to dine amongst history.”

In addition to the weekday breakfast service, Red Owl Tavern offers weekend brunch served on Saturday and Sunday.

Red Owl Tavern Weekend Brunch Jason Varney

Chef Dearden's signature brunch offerings include:

Sausage Biscuits and Gravy ($17) — Egg and cheddar biscuit, pork sausage gravy, and chives

($17) — Egg and cheddar biscuit, pork sausage gravy, and chives Tavern Burger ($20) — Brioche bun, lemon garlic mayo, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion

($20) — Brioche bun, lemon garlic mayo, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion Shrimp N’ Grits ($21) — Pimento cheese grits, Cajun spice, and citrus aioli

($21) — Pimento cheese grits, Cajun spice, and citrus aioli Huevos Rancheros ($17) – Chorizo hash, black beans, Fresno chilies, avocado mousse, and cotija cheese

Currently, breakfast is served Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 am – 11 am, lunch served Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 12 – 4:30 pm, dinner served Monday from 4:30 – 9 pm, Thursday and Friday from 4:30 – 10 pm, Saturday from 5 – 10 pm, and weekend brunch served Saturday from 9 am – 4:30 pm, and Sunday from 9 am – 3 pm. Closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

