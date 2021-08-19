New Coffee Shop and E-Bike Store Hybrid Opens in Ardmore

Laura Fay, the co-founder of Separatist Beer Project, has opened a brand-new all-in-one coffee shop and e-bike store coming to the Main Line starting this weekend. Up to Eleven is a unique all-in-one hybrid that brings together the best of both worlds for coffee and cycling lovers. The new concept will showcase three big partners, including bagels from Kismet Bagels, coffee from Reanimator Coffee, and e-bikes by Specialized. Doors open Saturday, August 21st, from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm, at 65 Cricket Flats.

Up to Eleven Coffee Shop and E-Bike Store in Ardmore, PA Eddy Marenco

"Up to Eleven brings together my love for coffee, biking, and creating warm and welcoming spaces used in unique ways," said Fay. "After the success of Separatist Beer Project, I wanted to create an all-new concept that hasn't been done before in this area. Downtown Ardmore is red hot with so many amazing openings of both restaurants and retail spaces in the last three years. While there are amazing bakeries and restaurants serving breakfast, there isn't a true coffee shop where you can get top-quality barista-made coffee drinks, with great wi-fi, casual vibes, and comfortable seating."

Up to Eleven features 2,000 square feet of retail space in the brand-new Cricket Flats apartment building that just opened across from One Ardmore Place. This is the first major opening in that complex - with others to follow. The space features inside and outdoor seating for around 30 guests, at a mix of tables and lounge furniture. With the new coffee shop, Fay promises more than just a morning cup of coffee. For partners, Fay brought in big names in their industry for food, drink, and e-bikes.

Inside Seating at Up to Eleven Coffee Shop and E-Bike Store in Ardmore, PA Eddy Marenco

For the bike shop, I wanted to create the kind of e-bike shop that I would feel welcome in, without the clutter, the judgment, and the overwhelming options," said Fay. "My hope is that both worlds come together, and coffee shop goers develop an interest in our e-bike program, and our e-bike customers find a brand-new space to ride to for bagels, coffee, and pastry."

The new coffee shop brings retro vibes and a casually cool aesthetic that will inspire, relax, recharge and welcome all those who want to take their coffee experience up to 11. Based on the thriving Cricket Street in Ardmore, Up To Eleven brings Reanimator Coffee, which has origins in Ardmore, back to the area. The shop also features Kismet bagels with Schmears and two sandwich options and locally sourced pastries. Up To Eleven also sells Specialized's complete line of Turbo electric bikes, which make electric-powered pedaling easy and fun for commuting around town, flying along the road, adventuring on gravel, or exploring trails, paths, and mountain-bike singletrack.

Food and beverages at Up to Eleven Coffee Shop and E-Bike Store in Ardmore, PA Eddy Marenco

Up to Eleven coffee shop hours are 7:00 am to 3:00 pm daily seven days a week, with the e-bike shop open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday, from 8:00, am to 3:00 pm.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news and travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.