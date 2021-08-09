King Of Prussia, PA

Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken Now Open at King of Prussia Mall

Marilyn Johnson

Popular Korean restaurant chain, Bonchon, is celebrating its official Grand Opening of Bonchon King of Prussia. The restaurant is the fourth Bonchon in the Philadelphia area and is located inside the King of Prussia mall food court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wTS6j_0bMKStlj00
Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken now open at King of Prussia MallBonchon

The menu features Bonchon's signature Korean fried chicken, Korean tacos, pork buns, sliders, popcorn shrimp, takoyaki (octopus) balls, shrimp shumai, potstickers, fried rice, udon noodle soup, wraps, salads, sides, and many other Korean specialities.

Founded in South Korea in 2002 and established in the United States in 2006, Bonchon, Korean for ‘my hometown,’ is known for its crunchy, double-fried chicken. The international brand currently has more than 110 U.S. restaurants with franchise outposts in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. Bonchon has over 370 locations worldwide including Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

Bonchon is regularly recognized for its fan-favorite chicken, notable growth, and forward-thinking business practices. Bonchon was recognized by Business Insider as “the gold standard for fried chicken” beating five major restaurant brands for “best chicken wings.” The brand was most recently included in Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2021 “Top 500 Restaurants”, Fast Casual Magazine’s 2021 “Top 100 Movers & Shakers” and Entrepreneur’s “2021 Franchise 500 List.” 

Bonchon King of Prussia is located at King of Prussia Mall Blvd, Ste 3045, King of Prussia, PA 19406.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news and travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.

