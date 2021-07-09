Coney Shack Brings Taste of Coney Island to University City

Coney Shack has brought their first street food-inspired concept outside of New York City to Philadelphia. The American and Mexican eatery with a Southeast Asian twist is now open in Hamilton Court at 3818 Chestnut Street in University City.
Coney Shack started as a food cart in a parking lot of Coney Island back in 2013 and graduated to a food truck, a brick and mortar and then to a Times Square storage container pod-kitchen serving thousands of New Yorkers every week.
Chef, partner and founder Lawrence Mach teamed up with Michael Tang of SET NoLibs to bring the fun and flavors of Coney Island to Philadelphia.
Coney Shack represents Mach's own cooking style and spin on Coney Island staples with a menu that includes over-the-top hot dogs, tacos, burritos, bowls, wings, fish and chips, waffle fries and house-made juices.
Among the Instagram-ready dishes, Coney Shack's Mach Dog is not to be missed. It is finished on a rotating tray on the service counter and it spins as Mach melts the cheese using a blow torch.
Mach said, "When you think of Coney Island, you think of so many fun, bold and rich foods and flavors. It was a melting pot for variety and diversity in the cuisine - with everything from a mixture of Nathan's Hot Dogs, Totonno's Pizza, ice cream, seafood, tacos, fried foods, boardwalk fries and everything in between. I opened there because I felt welcome and I saw the joy there. I also wanted to celebrate my favorite dishes and the atmosphere - but do it in my own special and personal way. I am excited to bring those flavors, that inspiration and that joy to all the foodies in Philadelphia."
Full Coney Shack menu is as follows:
Taco:
1 for $5, 2 for $9.49, 3 for $12.95
Add Waffle Combo Fries: $3
Beer Battered Crunchy Fish
Deep fried Southeast asian fish, shredded cabbage, cilantro, scallion red onions, lemongrass aioli
Five Spice Calamari
Crispy Calamari infused 5 spice, pickle red onion, cilantro, lemongrass aioli, tomato basil sauce, scallion onion & toasted sesame
Organic Crunchy Tofu
Fried crunchy organic tofu, shredded cabbage, cilantro, dice red onion, lemongrass aioli, sweet chili spicy mayo & toasted sesame
Caramelized Garlic Pork
Vietnamese caramelized garlic pork, pickled daikon carrots, cilantro, pickle serrano peppers, diced red onion, sweet chili spicy mayo & toasted sesame
Vietnamese Shaking Beef ShortRib
Vietnamese Shaking Beef ShortRib, charred scallion in oil, cilantro, sweet chili spicy mayo & toasted sesame
Garlic Lemongrass Chicken
Garlic and lemongrass infused chicken, pickled daikon carrots, cilantro, scallion, sweet chili spicy mayo, diced red onion and toasted sesame
Hot Dog: $8.95
Holy Phuc
Beer battered crunchy fish, pickled red onions, mex cheese melt, tomato basil sauce, scallion onion, lemongrass aioli & toasted sesame
Mach Dog
Vietnamese caramelized pork, crispy onion strings, Mex cheese melt, sweet chili spicy mayo, scallion & toasted sesame
Chicka Dog
Garlic lemongrass chicken, pickled daikon carrots, cilantro serrano pepper, lemongrass aioli, sweet chili spicy mayo, dice red onion & toasted sesame
Mad Cow Dog
Vietnamese beef short rib, pico de gallo, Sweet chili spicy mayo, ire roasted salsa verde & charred scallion in oil
Calamari Dog
Crispy 5 spice calamari, pickled red onions, lemongrass aioli, cilantro, sweet chili spicy mayo & charred scallion in oil
Customize Hot dog:
Guacamole: $1.50
Cheese Melt: $1
Fried Egg: $1
Fried Onion Strings: $1
Fried Serranos: $1
Pickled Red Onion: $1
Coco Corn: $1
Salsa Verde: $0.50
Lemongrass Aioli: $0.50
Spicy Mayo: $0.50
Create Your Own Bowl, Burrito, Quesadilla
Rice Bowl: $10.95
Burrito: $10.95
Malaysian Hainan jasmine rice, pico de gallo, spring salad, cilantro scallion oil, pickled red onions & cucumber
Quesadilla: $8.95
Monterey jack cheese, queso adobo cheddar
Step 1: Chose Base
Malaysian Hainan jasmine rice, pico de gallo, coco curry corn, Pickle Daikon, Pickled Serrano, Red onion, scallion oil & spring salad
Step 2: Choose Protein
Vietnamese Shaking Beef ShortRib +$1
Caramelised Pork
Garlic Lemongrass Chicken
Beer Battered Fish
Crunch Organic Tofu
Step 3: Chose Sauce
Lemongrass Aioli
Sweet Chili Spicy Mayo
Cilantro-Lime Crema
Fire Roasted Salsa Verde
Burnt Salsa Arbol
Add Ons:
Add Extra Protein: $2.50
Add Different Protein: $2.50
Runny Fried Egg: $1.50
Mex Cheese Melt: $1.50
Avocado Slices: $2
Pico De Gallo: $1.50
Coco Curried Corn: $2.50
Fried Onion Strings: $1
Sides:
Waffle Fries
Fish & Chips
Guacamole
Queso Cheese Dip
Tortilla Chips
Wings:
Honey Sriracha Wings
Scotch Bonnet Wings
10 for $12.95
20 for $19.95
Grilled Elote: $6
Beverages: $3.95
Peach Palmer
Acai Lemonade
Refreshing Cucumber Mint
Hours are Monday through Sunday from 11:00am to 10:00pm for indoor dining, outdoor dining, take-out and delivery. Delivery is available on GrubHub, Uber Eats, Postmates, Caviar and Doordash.
Marilyn Johnson is a freelance writer covering the food and drink scene of the Greater Philadelphia area and South Jersey. News tips: phillygrub@gmail.com.
