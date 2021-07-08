Kurt Evans of Down North Pizza Receives Champions of Change Award

Kurt Evans of Down North Pizza Down North Pizza

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants has announced the winners of a brand-new initiative, Champions of Change, presented in partnership with S.Pellegrino, recognizing and celebrating unsung heroes of the hospitality sector, who have used the pandemic as a springboard to drive meaningful action.

The first of this year’s winners is Kurt Evans, co-founder of Philadelphia's Down North Pizza, which exclusively employs formerly incarcerated individuals while providing culinary career opportunities with a fair wage. Evans is the activist behind the successful ‘End Mass Incarceration’ dinner series and is also the co-founder of Everybody Eats Philly, a team of Black chefs leading the fight against food insecurity.

“It means the world to me," Evans said. "When I heard that I received the Champions of Change Award, in partnership with S.Pellegrino, I was shocked. In many ways I’ve kept my head down. My work is on the ground. I’m working in my community locally. So to look up and be tapped for GLOBAL recognition by The World’s 50 Best, I was ecstatic. Not even for me but for the message - for the opportunity that’s given me to amplify it and encourage others to get involved.”

Champions of Change forms a key pillar in the organization’s evolving ‘50 Best for Recovery’ initiative. A substantial donation will be made to each of the winners’ causes from the 50 Best for Recovery Fund, allowing the recipients to continue building their projects.

William Drew, Director of Content for The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, says: “We are thrilled to recognise Kurt among the first winners of Champions of Change and we can’t wait to see how he will use his donation to further his outstanding projects.”

Champions of Change is one of several special awards to be announced in the lead up to The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021 awards ceremony, which will be hosted in Antwerp, Flanders on Tuesday, 5th October.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance writer covering the food and drink scene of the Greater Philadelphia area and South Jersey. News tips: phillygrub@gmail.com.