Philadelphia, PA

Kurt Evans of Down North Pizza Receives Champions of Change Award

Marilyn Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RGx3v_0aqruwNm00
Kurt Evans of Down North PizzaDown North Pizza

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants has announced the winners of a brand-new initiative, Champions of Change, presented in partnership with S.Pellegrino, recognizing and celebrating unsung heroes of the hospitality sector, who have used the pandemic as a springboard to drive meaningful action.

The first of this year’s winners is Kurt Evans, co-founder of Philadelphia's Down North Pizza, which exclusively employs formerly incarcerated individuals while providing culinary career opportunities with a fair wage. Evans is the activist behind the successful ‘End Mass Incarceration’ dinner series and is also the co-founder of Everybody Eats Philly, a team of Black chefs leading the fight against food insecurity.

“It means the world to me," Evans said. "When I heard that I received the Champions of Change Award, in partnership with S.Pellegrino, I was shocked. In many ways I’ve kept my head down. My work is on the ground. I’m working in my community locally. So to look up and be tapped for GLOBAL recognition by The World’s 50 Best, I was ecstatic. Not even for me but for the message - for the opportunity that’s given me to amplify it and encourage others to get involved.”

Champions of Change forms a key pillar in the organization’s evolving ‘50 Best for Recovery’ initiative. A substantial donation will be made to each of the winners’ causes from the 50 Best for Recovery Fund, allowing the recipients to continue building their projects.

William Drew, Director of Content for The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, says: “We are thrilled to recognise Kurt among the first winners of Champions of Change and we can’t wait to see how he will use his donation to further his outstanding projects.”

Champions of Change is one of several special awards to be announced in the lead up to The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021 awards ceremony, which will be hosted in Antwerp, Flanders on Tuesday, 5th October.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance writer covering the food and drink scene of the Greater Philadelphia area and South Jersey. News tips: phillygrub@gmail.com.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_659b0aa6101198fa14af01b7017f8894.blob

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area based food and travel writer focusing on the food scenes in the Greater Philadelphia region. Email phillygrub@gmail.com for Philly area news; phillygrubtrips@gmail.com for travel tips and opportunities.

Philadelphia, PA
70 followers
Loading

More from Marilyn Johnson

Philadelphia, PA

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar Launches August Promotion for Cuba Decides

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar today announced the launch of “Cuba Libre for a Cuba Libre,” a companywide promotion in support of the #SOSCuba movement. The month-long promotion coincides with National Rum Month, which begins on August 1 and lasts through August 31, at all Cuba Libre locations (Philadelphia, Atlantic City, Washington DC, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale) and brings awareness to the ongoing plight of the Cuban people with 50% of the proceeds from the sale of its Cuba Libre cocktail benefiting Cuba Decides.Read full story
Cape May, NJ

Book a Fall Farm-to-Fork Culinary Experience on Working Farm in Cape May

Let's not rush summer, but if fall travel is on your mind, you might want to consider this unique, immersive farm-to-table culinary getaway on a working farm in Cape May, NJ. Tucked away in West Cape May, Beach Plum Farm is located less than two miles from Cape May's famed historic downtown. It features 62 acres of open fields, barns, cottages, and paddocks. The farm produces fresh fruits and vegetables, herbs, flowers, chickens, eggs, and Berkshire Hogs. The Farm Kitchen, lead by a seasoned culinary team, features an ever-changing menu of breakfast and lunch dishes made with ingredients fresh from the fields that day. A quaint Farm Market stocks local products, housewares, and gifts available for purchase.Read full story
Accident, MD

Five reasons to go glamping in Western Maryland

Glamping in Western Maryland at Hideaway Co. in Accident, MDHideaway Co. After being cooped up inside for over a year, you may be looking to spend more time in the great outdoors. Camping is a great way to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and experience all that nature has to offer. Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast or need a change of scenery, camping can help you relax and recharge. Perhaps roughing it out in the wild isn't your thing, though, and there's nothing wrong with that. Say hello to glamping!Read full story
5 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Insomnia Cookies Opens 200th Location in Exton, PA

Insomnia Cookies continues to expand its Philadelphia-area footprint with the opening of its newest suburban location in Exton, PA. The company’s 200th bakery nationwide is located on E. Lincoln Ave near the Exton Square Mall and Main Street Shopping Plaza. The newest bakery will be the first Insomnia location to offer an outdoor dining option. The store also offers online ordering for pickup or quick delivery.Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Coney Shack Brings Taste of Coney Island to University City

Coney Shack is now open at 3818 Chestnut Street in University CityEddy Marenco. Coney Shack has brought their first street food-inspired concept outside of New York City to Philadelphia. The American and Mexican eatery with a Southeast Asian twist is now open in Hamilton Court at 3818 Chestnut Street in University City.Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

New Orleans' Famous World of Wings expands to Philadelphia in new partnership with Chef Jose Garces

World of Wings (WOW) Launches in PhiladelphiaEddy Marenco. New Orleans’ famous World of Wings (WOW) will fly the coop and head north to Philadelphia this summer as the start of a major national expansion. Ballard Brands teams up with Garces restaurants for a new ghost kitchen that will operate out of The Olde Bar in Old City District.Read full story
4 comments
Haddonfield, NJ

Mia's Meals Falafel Bar opens in Haddonfield

Mia Eylon started a home-based meal prep service when the COVID quarantine began. She started preparing homemade Kosher-friendly dishes influenced by the Israeli meals she grew up eating and quickly built up a following.Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philadelphia Taco Festival Returns

The Philadelphia Taco Festival returns to Xfinity Live! this year after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. The taco-centric event will be held on Saturday, July 31 and August 1 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm, with over 20 restaurants and food purveyors dishing out over 75 varieties of tacos and specialty food items.Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Free vaccination clinics to pop-up in Manayunk, East Passyunk & Mayfair neighborhoods

The Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, together with Garces Foundation, Jefferson Health, Penn Medicine, Puentes de Salud, and Temple Health, has launched an aggressive vaccine initiative for hospitality employees, their families, and community members with pop-ups across Philadelphia. The campaign dubbed ‘Vaccinations for All’ is a call-to-action for hospitality industry workers and owners. The initiative is funded through the William Penn Foundation.Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

PHS Pop Up Garden in Manayunk Opens for 2021

PHS Pop Up Garden at ManayunkPennsylvania Horticultural Society. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) has opened the PHS Pop Up Garden in Manayunk. Families, friends, and pets now can enjoy the PHS Pop Up Garden’s beautiful horticultural displays along with a full-scale menu with new food and beverage offerings, as well as new artistic design elements, and new public and private seating options.Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Candytopia Returns for Limited-Run Engagement at Fashion District Philadelphia

Located at the Fashion District Philadelphia, Candytopia, the all-ages, interactive exhibit of candy art officially reopened in May. The immersive candy-coated experiential adventure initially opened in September 2019 and quickly became a popular destination for a family-friendly, one-of-a-kind experience. The attraction announced the pop-up is extended for another limited-run engagement.Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Forîn Cafe Now Open in Kensington

The newly opened Forîn Cafe & Goods is located 2041 Coral Street in the Kensington section of Philadelphiaimaginfotografi. Forîn, a cafe and lifestyle hub, opened on June 28th in Kensington from Seth Kligerman, Kyle Horne, and Will Landicho. The vibrant bi-level, bicolor cafe will serve a high-quality and inventive menu from local and regional producers, boasting carefully sourced coffees, farm fresh smoothies, and artisanal pastries and breads from local makers. Forîn will be tucked inside Harbison's Dairy, a charming 19th-century refurbished dairy plant turned into a boutique residential and commercial space, at 2041 Coral St.Read full story
Chester Springs, PA

Revival Pizza Pub Opens in Chester Springs, PA

Revival Pizza Pub open at Weatherstone Town Center in Chester Springs, PASocial Hill Films. Revival Pizza Pub has opened in the Weatherstone Town Center at 240 Windgate Drive, Suite A7 in Chester Springs, PA. The new, family-friendly Modern American Restaurant offers a variety of appetizers, salads, pizzas, sandwiches and large plates with a focus on fresh and local ingredients.Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Skål Philadelphia Wins Skål USA’s Club of The Year

Skål International USA announced Skål Philadelphia as the winner of their prestigious 2020 Club of the Year. Skål Philadelphia gathers to accept Club of the Year from Skål InternationalSkål Philadelphia.Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Sor Ynéz brings vibrant flavors of Mexico to West Kensington

Sor Ynéz, a new Mexican restaurant celebrating indigenous Mexican ingredients, hosted its grand opening on June 20. The authentic Mexican restaurant is Sojourn Philly's first restaurant in the neighborhood of West Kensington. Located at 1800 N. American Street, it is adjacent to the new NextFab makerspace in the building that houses the new Neon Museum of Philadelphia.Read full story
Morristown, NJ

7 food tours for New Jersey food lovers

Whether it’s a brunch-time stroll through Cape May‘s seafood specialists and authentic international eateries or a movable feast of Somerville’s international cuisine, New Jersey food lovers and visitors can experience it all through the New Jersey Food Tour Trail, a collaboration of food tours that operate in various regions throughout the state.Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Israeli food truck turned away from diversity event in Philadelphia

Moshava, an Israeli food truck based in Philadelphia, announced yesterday on its Instagram that it was uninvited from the Taste of Home community event on Sunday, June 20. The food truck owners were told by event organizers Sunflower Philly, a non-profit in North Philadelphia, and Eat Up the Borders, an organization whose stated mission is to “help promote small, family, or immigrant owned businesses,” that rumors had been circulating about a possible "aggressive" anti-Jewish protest as a result of their participation.Read full story
8 comments
Narberth, PA

Flakely will bring gluten-free pastries, croissants, breads, and baked goods to the Main Line this summer

Beginning on Wednesday, June 30, Chef-Owner Lila Jai Colello will bring her freshly baked Flakely gluten-free baked goods to the Pinwheel Provisions storefront located at 121 N. Narberth Ave in Narberth, PA for a seven-week pop-up. Fans of Colello’s cult favorite croissants, breads, and more will find them, baked that morning and available for purchase, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.Read full story
2 comments
Haddonfield, NJ

Pork roll, pizza, and Ol' Blue Eyes in Haddonfield

Chef Nab Maitra of Haddonfield's Pizza Crimewill debut a new brunch which will feature his artisan, Neopolitian-style brunch pizzas along with the classic tunes of Frank Sinatra on Sunday, June 20.Read full story

Comments / 2

Community Policy