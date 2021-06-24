Skål Philadelphia Wins Skål USA’s Club of The Year

Skål International USA announced Skål Philadelphia as the winner of their prestigious 2020 Club of the Year.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Skål Philadelphia exemplified diversity, friendship, and the need for excellent communication with their monthly Zoom sessions. Led by President Greg DeShields with the assistance of Amy Bendekovits Franks, Mariska Bogle, Frank Klare, and Betsy Barber, the online educational events focused on engaging and educating Skål members in the Philadelphia area.

The Club has been a longtime supporter of Temple University and has sponsored a $25,000 endowed scholarship to the School of Tourism and Hospitality Management. This year's president, Amy Bendekovits Franks, is a product of this venture and became a Young Skål member while attending the University as a tourism and hospitality management major.

"I've been a Skål Member for over 13 years now, most of those years with Skål Philadelphia," said Bendekovits Franks." It's been such a great experience to see the Philadelphia chapter grow and flourish over that time. The Club of the Year award is truly another turning point in Skål Philadelphia history...especially as we embark on a period encouraging diversity, education, and networks through our events and programming. For Skål Philadelphia, this is only the beginning of what's to come."

The Club is very active on social media and encourages all members to become more involved.

Skål International is the world's largest global network of Tourism Professionals promoting Tourism, Business, and Friendship worldwide since 1934. Its members are Directors and Executives of the Tourism sector who relate to each other to address issues of common interest, improving a business network and promoting destinations. Skål International has nearly 13,000 members in 335 clubs in 100 countries around the world. Skål International USA is currently the largest National Committee in Skål International, with almost 1,600 members and 45 clubs nationwide.