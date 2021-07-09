LoDo businesses step up to the plate to celebrate MLB All-Star Game

The Alley at Dairy Block will be a site for celebration during All-Star Week Jeff Fierberg

After a year of dismal occupancy rates resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Denver’s hotel industry is poised to rebound with the Major League Baseball All-Star Game boosting visitors to the Mile High City.

Several downtown destinations are hosting events beginning Sunday and extending through game time Tuesday, including Denver Union Station and Dairy Block which are partnering to host LoDo Rocks the Block —a series of free concerts by top local musicians, a baseball-inspired market, family friendly activations and ballpark-inspired food and drink specials.

Ed Blair, area general manager for The Crawford Hotel at Denver Union Station as well as The Oxford Hotel, said there was a flurry of activity when Major League Baseball announced in April that the All-Star Game would be held in Denver after pulling the Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to changes to Georgia’s voting laws.

“It’s such a windfall for the entire city to get this right as we’re crawling out of the pandemic,” Blair said. “It’s the influx of people — it’s the excitement and energy.”

Hotel bookings slowed shortly after, but Blair said he’s starting to see bookings pick up and anticipates the hotel will be full by this weekend.

Pop-up bars will offer beverages during All-Star Week Jeff Fierberg

“Both locals and folks coming from all over the country are booking rooms,” he said. “We’re all going to be jamming, but to collaborate with these two public realms and create this local Denver experience with local musicians and family activities is great.”

The times bands perform will be staggered so that people can travel between Union Station and Dairy Block to maximize their entertainment.

The schedule for LoDo Rocks the Block includes:

Sunday July 11

Noon at Denver Union Station — Nacho Men

3 p.m. at Denver Union Station — Family Reunion Band

6 p.m. at Dairy Block — The Reals

8 p.m. at Dairy Block — Danny Fantastic

Monday, July 12

Noon at Denver Union Station — The Radio

3 p.m. at Denver Union Station — Soul School

4 p.m. at Dairy Block — LVDY

8 p.m. at Dairy Block — Dzirae Gold

Tuesday, July 13

3 p.m. at Denver Union Station — Paizley Park

8 pm. at Dairy Block — The Reals

The Dairy Block All-Star Brand Discovery Marketplace will be held in the Alley from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The market will feature baseball-inspired shopping and refreshments. Pillbox Bat Co. is offering authentic hand-split and hand-painted wooden baseball bats, and B Fresh is selling Colorado-themed visor shades, fanny packs and collegiate gear.

Free face painting will be offered at Dairy Block during All-Star Week Jeff Fierberg

Dairy Block also will provide free face painting and balloon twisting at Dairy Block from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and a free photo booth with living wall baseball diamond backdrop from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Denver Union Station will dish up a variety of baseball fare on the plaza, including All-Star Hot Dogs for $6, movie theater popcorn for $5 and gyro tacos for $8. The plaza at Denver Union Station also will feature outdoor games, including cornhole and giant Jenga.

Dairy Block restaurants also will offer food and drink specials and several pop-up bars will serve $13 cocktails, including Patron Margaritas, Makers Mark Kentucky Buck & Goldrush, $10 Red Bull cocktails and $7 Hornitos and Jim Beam seltzers

For more information on all events and food and drink specials planned at Denver Union Station and Dairy Block, visit www.lodorockstheblock.com .

Major League Baseball also is hosting free indoor and outdoor events for fans, including giveaways and autograph opportunities. The MLB All-Star 5K is open to all ages and begins and ends at Civic Center Park.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.