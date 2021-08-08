Positive changes to be carried forward in 2021 and beyond

Positive changes made last year are being carried into 2021 Photo: Mentatdgt

Although last year forced us to spend more time indoors and away from the workplace and our loved ones, not all changes resulting from the long lockdowns around the globe were necessarily negative.

In fact, for some, positive lessons learnt in 2020 are now being carried into 2021.

From home-schooling children to shifting your business to being 100% remote; from becoming vegan to turning a back garden into a business, here entrepreneurs reveal which valuable changes got stuck into their lives.

Continuing to prioritize family time

“While 2020 was an interesting year, to say the least, I intentionally prioritized self-care and a healthy work/life balance. As a business owner, I made more time for family and friends throughout the pandemic. Last year reminded me of what was really important — those I love. I look forward to continuing to prioritize myself and my loved ones in 2021.”

Kyle Elliott – Career and life coach at CaffeinatedKyle.com

My business is now run remotely

“2020 was about launching a new life management business. Life management is an industry that values in-person, sit-down meetings; however, the pandemic put a stop to that. Despite this, we have been amazed at how open everyone has been to the idea of meeting and speaking on Zoom (or equivalent). It has been so successful that we believe we can run the client side remotely too – which is huge when you think of an office and overheads.”

Kate Kirkman – Partner at www.mylifecollective.co.uk

Home-schooling my kids

“Besides bringing all my trading online, I also decided to home-school my children last year. This made our life much more enjoyable, as we were without the hustle of commuting hours in the winter weather and ironing school uniforms and making lunch boxes. Now I spend more time with my children, and I see their progress.”

Edit B Kiss – Spiritual healer and life coach

Becoming vegan

“I turned vegan in 2020 and stuck with it. Changing to a plant-based diet has improved my health and it gives me more energy during the day to handle all my tasks, both business and personal. Now that almost a year has passed, I’ve already embraced it as a part of my routine and don’t plan on changing it!”

Stefan Smulders – CEO at LinkedIn automation software www.expandi.io

Adopting video content

“As the majority of our staff is located in Brooklyn, we were forced to pivot early in the Pandemic due to office closures in 2020. This forced our video production team to upend their process to accommodate remote and disparate content creation. As a result, we uncovered new efficiencies we have implemented to produce better and more frequent contributor videos to our platform this year.”

Max Whiteside – Lead Community Engagement team at training www.BarBend.com

Leaning to say NO and Consistent Exercise

“One of the positive changes I have carried forward since the beginning of the pandemic, last year, is regular fitness which has been a huge help in resetting my productivity. It’s hard to have an unproductive day after a workout.

Additionally, I have implemented saying no to opportunities that aren’t serving me or taking away from my immediate focus. On top of this, I have started time blocking my schedule to stay structured and organized.”

Jordan Smyth – Founder at natural skincare start-up www.gleamin.com



