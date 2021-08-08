What is the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought your cat?

The average cost to own a cat in the U.S is around $1,000 per year Photo: Sam Lion

Buying or rescuing a cat is relatively cheap – and the average cost to own a cat in the U.S is around $1,000 per year. However, for some pet owners, looking after their furry friends goes beyond giving them a roof, food and the occasional snack. Enter the spoiled cats, an army of felines living the good life, thanks to pet owners not saving their pennies. From $1300 climbing walls to fashionable food bowls and 22k gold thread mattresses, how much would you be willing to spend on an item for your cat?

“We ran out of people to ask to cat sit for our weekend cycling/camping trips, so we decided she had to come with us. Our little princess now travels in style in the GYJ Premium Bike Trailer, and I am $500 lighter. She does love riding in it though.”

James Crawford – Co-Founder at of shopping vouchers website DealDrop

Automatic litter box for picky cats



“My Siamese cats are very picky about their litter boxes and even though I clean them twice a day they sometimes do not want to use them so, I bought the automatic litter box for my cat that costs $499.00.”

Jamie Hickey – Head of HR at Coffee Semantics

Heated bed to suit a cat's body temperature

“The most expensive thing we’ve bought our cat is a heated bed - and it only cost about $60. We bought it because my wife developed an allergy to our cat, so we had to make her an outdoor cat. We have a great conservatory and outdoor area where she is perfectly comfortable.

In the winter it gets a little chilly, which is why we bought the heated bed. It heats up to 10 degrees warmer than ambient room temperature which is a cat's body temperature.”

Dan Morris – PetNPat

My cat eats out of a Versace bowl

“We all love to spoil our four-legged animals with luxurious gifts on different occasions. I once bought a cat bowl from Versace for my cat that exclusively amounted to £569. My cat now dines in perfect grandeur. On a different occasion, I even got a 22k gold thread pet mattress. My cat now loves rolling, sleeping, and playing on it.

Jacob Hubbard – Editor at pet resource website TheGoodyPet

Cat GPS tracking turned into good entertainment for my mother

“We fitted a GPS tracking device to my mom's cat Popeye's collar and taught my mother how to use the tracking console screen, so she could watch where he is. Also, we set up a virtual fence which sent out an alert when Popeye crossed the limit! My mother is fascinated and tracks his movements avidly! That entertainment value - and her peace of mind – was worth every cent of the $70 it cost!”

Brian Conghalie – Geologist and founder of outdoor adventure site www.myopencountry.com

An unwanted water dispenser

“Although I consider myself a minimalist, I cannot help but spoil my cat. The most expensive thing I bought for her was an automatic water dispenser last summer to keep her hydrated enough. It cost around 50 dollars. Safe to say, she didn't really use it.”

Rebecca Danko – Blogger at Rebi Simple Living

A climbing wall for very active felines

“I've been a pet lover since as long as I can remember. I have two cats and undoubtedly, my love and care has spoilt them.

The last gift I bought for them was the most expensive till date. My cats love to jump and spring around. So, I got them a customized cat climbing wall. It had three cosy and cute boxes and four platform-like things for jumping around on the wall. It cost me around $1300 but after seeing the happiness of my cats, it was totally worth it.”

Sara Cemin – Founder & Editor at Realiaproject.org

