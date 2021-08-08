Where to find the best thrift shops in New York this summer

There are currently more than 25,000 resale, consignment and Not For Profit resale shops in the United States Photo: Burst Images

They say money can’t buy you style.

And, in reality, you wouldn’t need much money to find the style you are looking for if you move away from mega-malls. Enter the thrift shops and charity shops of the world. Treasured places selling second-hand clothes and household goods, often raising funds towards a good cause.

Here, avid thrift shoppers share where they shop in New York to find affordable second-hand pieces that fit a variety of tastes – and pockets.

Housing Works



“As an artist living in New York, I would recommend Housing Works (a thrift shop chain with locations all throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn). You can always find a unique selection of clothing, home accessories, vintage finds, and books at all their locations. They even have their own separate bookstore selling used books. This is a great company that gives back through their mission of ending AIDS and homelessness.

Saint Luke Thrift Shop, tucked away on Hudson Street in Greenwich Village, has a huge selection of new and vintage clothing, as well as a section for designer clothing and accessories.

Kalliope Amorphous – Photographer

City Opera

“I am one avid fan of thrift shops. Although, I haven't been in one lately because of health and safety reasons, but there is one thrift shop in NY that I recommend highly. The City Opera thrift shop provides high quality at more affordable prices. If you are like me and you’re interested in classic looks, decors, or vintage accessories in modernized styles, this shop can curate their apparels to fit your preferences.

I personally love arts, and I was impressed with the sustainable deals I got from them, and how they creatively managed to put artistic elements in their products.

Their designs are all pretty much one-of-a-kind, which means they’re a little bit more expensive than other shops. But it's guaranteed that they offer you more than what you pay.”

Sophie Parker – Wellness expert at Inboard Skate





Eco-nsignment Boutique

“My favourite consignment store in NYC is, hands-down, Eco-nsignment Boutique, formerly known as Tokyo Joe's. I have been shopping there for almost 20 years and it continues to knock it out of the park. I always leave this small, well-curated boutique with at least one treasure, as prices are completely reasonable based on the designers offered.”

Amy Salinger – Founder at Style Method NYC

Buffalo Exchange

“Alongside several impressive shops in NYC, including Chelsea, Noho, Astoria and East Village areas, Buffalo Exchange offers high-end brands at low prices and accepts relatively used clothes for store credit or cash.

Katherine Brown – Founder at parental control and remote monitoring Spyic

Vintage

“Vintage Thrift Shop is one of my favourite places for thrifting. I have found unique pieces of clothing at this not-for-profit vintage-goods flagship store, benefiting the United Jewish Council of the East Side. And the staff there are so helpful. They make the thrifting experience even better.”

Matthew Magnante – Senior editor of Fitness Volt

My Unique

“In the Bronx you can find My Unique, a thrift shop offering a good mix of vintage clothing, housewares, and even crafting supplies. Of course, it all depends on what was donated, but I always find something to take home with me. They also have promo days where things are 50% off. You will know if it is one of those days as the lines inside the store will be long! If you download their app, there is also usually a discount at checkout that can be applied to

your whole purchase.”

Bernadette Young – SEO expert at LiveSozy



Hour Children’s Shop

“When I lived in New York, I absolutely had to make a trip to the Hour Children’s Shop in Queens every month to buy cute and affordable furniture items and decor pieces for my apartment. Not only do they have some of the most adorable pieces I’ve ever seen, but they also provide job experience and support incarcerated women. It is a win-win.”



Marilyn Gaskell – Founder at True People Search

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.