New York City, NY

Summer event aims to connect at risk youth to top companies in New York

MARCIO DELGADO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LuKFu_0bBYIsg500
In 2017 the non-profit Rose 2 received an Uber Jumpstart Grant, awarded to select organizations in the U.SPhoto: Anna S.

While the pandemic is not officially over, cities across America are looking forward to hosting a summer way different from last year’s.

In New York, where citizens and authorities are celebrating decreasing cOVID-19 cases and vaccinations’ rates, the long-waited return of events is another reason to welcome the sun in 2021.

One of these events is the 'Rose 2 Hope Initiative', an all expenses paid for week-long summit in New York City that connects at risk youth with top tech companies and professionals, including Nickelodeon, Spotify, Uber and iHeartMedia.

"The Rose Initiative is our annual big project that I created to show our youth and young adults what their future can look like. It allows them to physically see and touch their dreams, as they will meet people of similar backgrounds succeeding in their field or major organizations of interest. We are planting the seeds of endless possibilities in them as future leaders." – says Hillary Vargas, founder of the Rose 2 Hope project.

Although the fourth annual Rose 2 Hope Initiative was all virtual in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for 2021 visitors will be able to join a hybrid program (both in-person and virtual) taking place from July 29 - Aug 1st.

Having grown up in an urban setting, raised by a single mother who emigrated from Colombia, Vargas couldn’t find balance or happiness during her school years.

“Because I was a low-income student, I did what is called work-study, where the university gives you a grant for you to work 10 hours a week, either in their offices or to do community services. I decided to do community services and worked with kids at my local YMCA. Kids from low-income families, and I found love there. My life back then was chaotic, splitting my days between studying full time and also working full time to support myself and also in order to try to help my mum. But I realised it was the only time when I was extremely happy. Before that, I was into business and fashion, always hustling, getting internships here, working in shows in New York City. And although I loved it, I wasn’t purely happy. But I didn’t know how to localise that because everything for me was about getting money and good benefits. Working with those kids switched my views and, on the day I graduated, I told my mother that I still didn’t know what I was going to do – but it would be something to do with teaching.” – recalls Hillary. “The first year I was out of college I made only $10k and was on food stamps. But I was so happy. I was exhausted, working 70 hours a week. However, mentally and spiritually, I was happy. I worked with first graders and middle school kids.

It was during this thriving period of her life that Vargas started noticing the lack of representativity within the educational system in the U.S, prompting her to ask questions.

“Working in inner-cities schools I saw that there was a lack of mentorship. A lack of empathy towards the kids. I think there are phenomenal teachers. But I also think there is a lack of training and representation of colour. I’ve noticed that a lot of those inner-city schools where I worked at, I always would be the one of colour. So, I was like: why don’t we have more African-American teachers? Why don’t we have more Asian and Latino teachers?

In 2015 youth mentor and educator Hillary Vargas founded Rose 2 Hope, a non profit organization designed to help today's youth establish social, emotional, and academic balance. Its annual Rose 2 Hope Initiative is an ongoing mentorship program designed to pair mentees, based on their field of interest, with mentors, of similar background, who are successful in their respective fields. In 2017 the non-profit project received an Uber’s Project Jumpstart Grant, which is awarded to select organizations that lead in giving back to their communities. And since its inception, Rose 2 Hope has impacted over 500 young adults across the U.S.

“We need to nurture our kids because they are the future leaders. They are our future entrepreneurs, scientists. One of them could be our next black or Latino president.” – believes Hillary Vargas.

To find out more about the Hope 2 Hose project, visit: www.rose2hope.org

#SummerBucketList #Rose2Hope #SummerinTheUSA #Summerevents

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_c32a2165ccfee669accfef81f74870eb.blob

Marcio Delgado is a Journalist, Producer and Influencer Marketing Manager working with brands and publications in the USA, Asia and Europe.

London, WV
50 followers
Loading

More from MARCIO DELGADO

Creative ways to promote your business on Instagram in 2021

Instagram's constant evolution and growth means that what worked in the past, may won't work in 2021Photo: Brian Ramirez. Even if your business had an endless budget for digital marketing – and let’s be honest, no business has an infinite pot of money at the end of the rainbow – all that money would not guarantee Instagram success. The platform’s constant evolution and growth means that what worked in the past, when it first started, isn’t going to grace your brand with the same level of engagement today.Read full story

Are online giveaways really worth it for businesses?

Brands, make note: there is a fine line between a prize that catches people's attention and one which is ignoredPhoto: Keira Burton. If you use any social media platform, chances are you have stumbled upon giveaways. You know, those online competitions asking you to like or follow a social media channel in exchange for a chance to enter a prize draw and win anything from a discount voucher, to branded merchandise or even a mobile phone – amongst other items.Read full story

Smart ways of measuring social media engagement in 2021

Social media app usage has increased significantly since the global pandemic beganPhoto: Karolina Grabowska. A all available tools to adapt and measure your social media performance seems no longer apply, due a lot more people staying at home – and lots more working from home, marketeers are asking themselves how to effectively measure skyrocketed traffic.Read full story

Hacks every small business can use to save money while advertising on Instagram

Ask the right questions when planning to spending money on a social media campaignPhoto: Anna Shvets. Marketing budgets are tighter than ever; businesses and marketing teams are trying to find efficient ways to get more bang for their buck. You know that already.Read full story

How social media has positively impacted lives in the past months

Since the outbreak, 48% of US consumers increased their usage of online sources for newsPhoto: Edward Cisneros. An unprecedent pandemic, spreading throughout the world in 2020, grounded us at home and forced us to adapt to social distancing rules. And, with nowhere to go, the online world became a massive part of our new world over the past 15 months. 48% of US consumers started using social media more for their source of news, a GlobalWebIndex survey shows.Read full story
2 comments

What makes you smile during difficult times?

Studies have shown that smiling releases endorphins and serotonin, which actively contribute to making us feel goodPhoto: Artem Beliaikin. Even in difficult times, we all have been finding reasons to be cheerful throughout the day.Read full story

Are people still watching ‘lives’ on social media?

Over the past 15 months lots of people spent valuable time livestreaming about things we used to do before the global pandemicPhoto: Pixabay. Although Coronavirus forced us to spend a massive part of our lives online last year, not all of us spent our virtual time the same way.Read full story

What is evergreen content and how to use it to boost your business' social media

Evergreen posts can help balance your content calendar exploring relevant topicsPhoto: Uriel Mont. No social media strategy is complete without evergreen posts to help balance your content calendar. They are the posts that cover topics that will remain relevant for your readers, over time, even if they are new followers who have just found your social media channels.Read full story

10 ways to turn your employees into brand advocates

Companies can unlock valuable social graphs by turning their employees into genuine brand advocatesPhoto: Adam Winger. They say your first clients are your staff members. In the past, companies would often overlook the crucial role their employees could play in influencing current and potential customers. Businesses have now discovered the powerful impact of empowering team members as btand advocates.Read full story

Can IGTV help a small business to engage with and sell to an audience?

26% of digital marketing professionals are using native Instagram videos like IGTVPhoto: Laura Chouette. When Facebook first launched IGTV, in 2018, brands were reluctant to use it. The service would allow users to watch longer videos made for mobile devices directly through Instagram or through the stand-alone IGTV app. However, brands did not believe the new tool justified spending extra money and time in adapting content to a vertical format, as part of a marketing strategy.Read full story

How to schedule digital content without losing engagement

Never self-automate all your comments and feedback moderations, as even major companies have seen this backfiring tenfoldPhoto: Carlos Muza. Social media performance is much more about consistency than quantity. However, consistently posting at the right time, when your followers will be online and ready to engage with your content, takes a lot of planning. Some days you will be attending meetings, your digital team will be on holiday, or all manner of other things are getting in the way – also known as ‘having a life’.Read full story

Youtube launches a new revenue stream for content creators

Creators will not be expected to go live to monetise with Super ThanksPhoto: NordWood Themes. A new week, an old tool being repurposed as new feature by the competition. Following Instagram Live badges, a tool launched by the Facebook owned company in 2020 aiming to help content creators to make money, Youtube has announced today that it is rolling out a similar version, named Super Thanks.Read full story

Can optimism help young adults thrive?

64% of millennials believe they would be physically healthier if they reduced their time spent on social mediaPhoto: Csaba Balazs. How many times have you heard that ‘we are what we eat’? How often have you been reminded that exercise plays a huge part in prolonging our life?Read full story

Micro influencers: how to work with them

Before hiring a micro influencer, observe the frequency, quality and engagement of their posts for a while.Photo: Ivan Samkov. They have been in high demand for a while and you don’t have to be a marketing expect to have noticed the rise of the micro influencers, a category of content creators with a much smaller number of followers than online celebrities. However, it is the high engagement and genuine content put out there by that content army that makes brands want to work with them – and agencies to shift budget to accommodate micro influencers in a variety of marketing campaigns.Read full story

How to switch off from social media when your job is to be switched on?

In 2019 a study found out that 41% of generation Z were quitting major social media platforms because it was making them unhappyPhoto: Camilo Jimenez. When was the last time you heard that, if you truly care about your mental health, you should stay off social media? With Instagram alone commanding 1 Billion users per month, it is easier said than done, of course. And for some people, like content creators, journalists, and digital campaign managers, being ‘in the loop’ is an extension of their daily jobs – even over the weekends – and we all have bills to pay, one way or another.Read full story

Why is everyone launching podcasts and other info products?

Wherever you look, someone is advertising a new online course, a podcast series, or a free or paid ebookPhoto: Sandra Tenschert. You don't have to be a digital expert to have noticed that, in recent months, everyone seems to be launching one or more info products.Read full story

Practical ways of getting work done learned during the lockdown period

Some changes made over the past 15 months will be incorporated into our new way of doing thingsPhoto: Jenny Ueberberg. No matter which field you work in, 2020 has changed the way we do things and interact with others due to a global pandemic.Read full story

How often should a small business in the U.S post on social media?

75% of fist-time online consumers in the U.S plan to continue to use digital post-COVIDPhoto: Magnet.me. I don’t think that, in the past five years, one single week has gone by without someone asking me the age-old social media question: How often should a small business post on social media? I even get this same question on the week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve or just before offices break for long bank holiday weekends such as July 4th and Thanksgiving – which I always found to be a bit odd because, if your holiday calendar isn’t ready to go live during a festive season, something is terribly wrong with your content strategy – or lack of it.Read full story

Have you ever made money on Instagram?

Everyone is trying to monetise on on Instagram in 2021Photo: Claudio Schwarz. Instagram is now over 10 years old and, although for many it is still only an entertaining platform to see or post photos of cats and lattes, for freelancers, content creators, and businesses in the US and around the world, it is an important tool for attracting, connecting, and selling to avid consumers scrolling down their social feeds.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy