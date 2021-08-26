Detroit's Black History series going on now

Virtual sessions held the fourth Monday of each month until November

DETROIT, Mich. – Detroit’s Black History Series, a monthly virtual tour, is going on now.

The online tour focuses on significant persons, places, and events in Detroit's Black History. From the Underground Railroad to Motown, there's something for everyone.

From the Underground Railroad and the Great Migration through the Jazz Age and Motown, Detroit has played a significant role in African American history. From civil rights to Black Power, Detroit has been at the forefront of the battle for African American advancement and has served as a key source for African American contributions to national and international history.

The 10 virtual tours began monthly in February and will run until November. They are all held on the fourth Monday of every month from 6 until 8 p.m.

Jamon Jordan, a historian and tour guide, will take interested attendees on a journey through Detroit's history from the 1700s to the present.

Remaining tours are as follows:

Beyond Black Bottom: The Old Westside - Tour 8 - Sept. 27. Learn about the history of the oldest Black community on the westside of Detroit, which is one of the earliest Black communities after Black Bottom.

Beyond Black Bottom: The North End - Tour 9 - Oct. 25. Learn about the civil rights, religious, education, and entertainment history of this historic Black residential and commercial neighborhood.

Beyond Black Bottom: Conant Gardens is the topic of Tour 10 - Nov. 22. Learn about the history of this significant Black community with a vibrant middle class for over a century.

Fee for each tour: $30. To view the event, or to purchase, visit the event here on Facebook.

