Lansing, MI

Michigan heat index expected to exceed 100 Degrees

Mandi Angelique

Residents urged to prepare for extreme heat

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, MSP/EMHSD, are advising Michigan residents and tourists to be safe amid this weekend's excessive heat, with heat indices forecast to reach 100 degrees over parts of lower Michigan through Sunday, Aug. 29.

Thunderstorms are also in the forecast, which might result in further power disruptions, exacerbating the possible heat hazards.

“The high heat and humidity can put stress on the body, making it dangerous to be outdoors for any significant amount of time,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of EMHSD.

“The potential for thunderstorms and power outages this week could leave residents without air conditioning and even more susceptible to heat-related illness.”

Prepare for the extreme temperatures by doing the following:

• Cover windows that get morning or afternoon light with curtains, shades, blinds, or awnings to limit the amount of heat that enters the home.

• Keep an eye on elderly, young, ill, or overweight family members or neighbors, as they are especially vulnerable to extreme heat.

• Find out about local cooling centers or public venues with air conditioning for your dogs, and make sure they have sufficient water.

To prevent heat illness:

* drink lots of water and avoid dehydrating drinks like alcoholic or caffeinated beverages.

• Limit strenuous exercise and wear clothes that allow for excellent air circulation.

• If outside, remain in the shade to avoid direct sunlight, and try to arrange outside activities in the morning or evening to avoid the warmest portion of the day.

Visit www.michigan.gov/miready for additional information on how to be safe in high heat, or follow the MSP/EMHSD on Twitter at @MichEMHS

Michigan-based journalist since 2007 with a background reporting on local communities.

Michigan State

2 comments
Detroit, MI

Clarkston, MI

Detroit, MI

5 comments

