Dennis Smith Jr. would like to rejoin Mavs?

What would a potential reunion look like with former Mavericks point guard Dennis Smith Jr.? It could be an inexpensive experiment for Dallas to try out with new head coach Jason Kidd. Dennis Smith Jr. recently had his rights renounced by the Detroit Pistons making him an unrestricted free agent.

As we have seen the chaos die down from the start of free agency week Mavs fans are desperate to see a secondary playmaker who can create his own shots added to the roster. Dennis Smith Jr. told DallasBasketball.com that he would not mind re-joining the Dallas Mavericks. At this point, I do not see a negative in bringing him back to Dallas. Jason Kidd prides himself on developing young talented players into mature veterans.

Dennis Smith Jr. is a spectacular athlete who has improved his defensive abilities while playing in Detroit for the Pistons. He averaged 7.3 points per game in 19.6 minutes last season. While being away from the Mavericks the past few years this has given him time to grow and mature as a player on and off the floor.

It is obvious things did not end on the best of terms for Dennis Smith Jr. and the Mavericks, but one could argue things were done poorly from each side. Plus, having a coach who does not mesh well with the 6'2 point guard did not help the case either. While in Dallas his rookie season he averaged 15.2 points in 29.7 minutes. If he desires to make the return to Dallas and play with two teammates turned friends, Luka Doncić and Dorian Finney-Smith, should the Mavs pull the trigger?

