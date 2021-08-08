Dallas, TX

Dennis Smith Jr. would like to rejoin Mavs?

Malori Carlow

What would a potential reunion look like with former Mavericks point guard Dennis Smith Jr.? It could be an inexpensive experiment for Dallas to try out with new head coach Jason Kidd. Dennis Smith Jr. recently had his rights renounced by the Detroit Pistons making him an unrestricted free agent.

As we have seen the chaos die down from the start of free agency week Mavs fans are desperate to see a secondary playmaker who can create his own shots added to the roster. Dennis Smith Jr. told DallasBasketball.com that he would not mind re-joining the Dallas Mavericks. At this point, I do not see a negative in bringing him back to Dallas. Jason Kidd prides himself on developing young talented players into mature veterans.

Dennis Smith Jr. is a spectacular athlete who has improved his defensive abilities while playing in Detroit for the Pistons. He averaged 7.3 points per game in 19.6 minutes last season. While being away from the Mavericks the past few years this has given him time to grow and mature as a player on and off the floor.

It is obvious things did not end on the best of terms for Dennis Smith Jr. and the Mavericks, but one could argue things were done poorly from each side. Plus, having a coach who does not mesh well with the 6'2 point guard did not help the case either. While in Dallas his rookie season he averaged 15.2 points in 29.7 minutes. If he desires to make the return to Dallas and play with two teammates turned friends, Luka Doncić and Dorian Finney-Smith, should the Mavs pull the trigger?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FyWqz_0bLBZDOA00
Mavericks vs Clippers 2019Dallas Sports Fanatic

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_557736bf43c3b162ddf5df55961ce163.blob

Malori Carlow is a sideline reporter for Dallas Sports Fanatic where she covers the Dallas Mavericks and their G-League Affiliate the Texas Legends. Follow along for all things Mavs.

Dallas, TX
33 followers
Loading

More from Malori Carlow

Dallas, TX

Luka Doncić agrees to the largest guaranteed rookie extension in history for $207 million.

Dallas Mavericks' own superstar Luka Doncić has agreed to sign a five-year, $207 million supermax rookie extension. The extension will take effect during the upcoming 2022 season and will keep him under contract until 2027, which will include a player option in the final year.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy