There’s only 1 way to stop the COVID-19 surge (Yes, even as Florida records break)

Malinda Fusco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CvjEj_0bFkBNMt00
Flavio Gasperini/Unsplash

You may have heard that Florida's having a hard time dealing with COVID-19. This past weekend alone has been record-shattering for most COVID cases and most COVID hospitalizations. Hospitals are literally running out of rooms and are therefore forced to keep patients in hallways. But there's one surefire way to stop the COVID-19 surge, according to officials and doctors.

This article analyzes Florida's recent COVID-19 surge, along with what government officials and medical professionals say we can do to slow the outbreak.

Florida Broke COVID-19 Records This Past Weekend

Unfortunately for Florida, we've become the COVID-19 hotspot in the country. Florida residents watched as this past weekend, our beloved state broke a few critical COVID-19 records, giving Florida a turn for the worst.

On Saturday, Florida had 21,683 new daily cases for COVID-19. This is the most daily case for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic...last year!

If that wasn't bad enough, Florida also broke hospitalizations records, leaving many hospital workers, nurses, doctors, and staff extremely overwhelmed. On Sunday, Florida documented 10,207 patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19.

This is the highest number of hospitalizations the state had had since July of 2020, when we recorded 10,170 patients in the hospital. Keep in mind, July of 2020 was before vaccinations were even released. Furthermore, there are more people in their early adult years who are struggling in the hospital.

Dr. Samer Fahmy commented on the horrors that hospitals are facing:

“We have had patients in their 20s gasping for air and getting intubated. We've had, unfortunately, young mothers who get very sick and lose their babies in the midst of a pregnancy.

So, with vaccines on the market, so to speak, we have more people currently in the hospital with COVID-19. To many, that doesn't make sense. But to doctors and officials, it makes perfect sense.

USF professor, Jason Salemi, commented:

“You have a lot of vulnerable people in Florida, and then you couple that with a general relaxation of mitigation strategies like mask-wearing and social distancing — and so, unfortunately, this ends up being the result."

1 Way to Stop the COVID-19 Surge

Many doctors, officials, and even Governor DeSantis himself are in agreement: the one thing that you can do to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated. The problem is that not many Florida residents are fully vaccinated. In fact, according to US Facts, only 48% of Florida residents are fully vaccinated against COVID.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25k8FC_0bFkBNMt00
Screenshot by the author from US Facts

Governor DeSantis has commented on this multiple times, in multiple press conferences:

"Moreover, nearly 95% of those admitted to hospitals with the disease aren’t fully vaccinated. These vaccines are saving lives. They are reducing mortality."

Doctors are worried that Florida residents are not taking vaccination measures seriously and that the outbreak will only worsen. As Delta, the latest and most troublesome COVID-19 variant, spreads through the state, it is targeting young, unvaccinated people as well as the elderly and those who are high-risk.

Dr. Fahmy commented on the importance of both vaccines and mitigation measures:

“We need this to end, and the best way we know how to do that is through vaccination and some of the mitigation measures."

Unfortunately, about half of the state is not fully vaccinated, which leads Florida very vulnerable to COVID. Furthermore, the increased hospitalizations have put major stress on healthcare workers yet again.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_76af287d6fd864dfbae91e6caea12769.blob

Follow me for local current news from Florida.

Tampa, FL
6936 followers
Loading

More from Malinda Fusco

Florida State

What do Florida parents need to know about the Delta Variant and kids?

Unless you've been living under a rock, you already know that the Delta Variant is the biggest, most concerning COVID variant at this time. However, as the numbers in Florida climb and cases worsen, a lot of kids are testing positive with the variant. So, what does this mean for our kids?Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Florida governor says hospital admissions are slowing down, and this is not true. What are the facts?

After today's press release, many Florida residents are asking, what are the facts? We've seen the COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations skyrocket over the past few days, breaking records. Yet, Florida Governor DeSantis claims "hospital admissions have slowed." This is simply not true.Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida health alert: Governor DeSantis says yes to vaccines, but no to masks and lockdowns

You've probably heard about how well Florida is handling the pandemic... Well, in this past week, Florida took the lead in the country for the number of new COVID cases. As Florida COVID cases surge, officials have some conflicting views on how to handle the pandemic. Governor DeSantis has begged people to get vaccinated but is still unyielding in his position on mask mandates and lockdowns in the sunshine state.Read full story
283 comments
Florida State

Florida is in big trouble; Governor Desantis begs residents to vaccinate now

Uh oh. Florida is in big trouble as far as COVID-19 goes. Although you may look around and think life has returned to normal, the pandemic is surging through the state. As of this week, Florida has taken the lead in the U.S. for COVID-19 cases. In response, Governor Desantis pleads with residents to get vaccinated now.Read full story
3319 comments
Florida State

Florida man knowingly spread HIV to multiple women. Do you agree with his prison sentence?

A Port Orange man named Gentry Burns hid his HIV-positive status from multiple women he slept with. He was recently sentenced to prison for the crime. However, many Floridians believe that his prison sentence is way too short, considering multiple women unknowingly contracted HIV from him.Read full story
238 comments
Florida State

These 3 Florida Counties Have the Highest COVID Death Rates. Is "Exposure Density" to Blame?

It's no secret that COVID-19 hit some areas of Florida much harder than others. Some of our state's counties have a higher death rate than others. But is there a commonality between the three Florida counties with the highest death rates?Read full story
236 comments
Florida State

Florida Condo Collapse Victims Can't Rest in Peace; Hackers Steal Their Identities

Gladys and Antonio LozanoTwitter Screenshot by Author/Public Domain. Well, if you thought it couldn't get worse, think again. Unfortunately, this may be a new low for members of our society: hackers are now targeting the deceased Florida condo collapse victims. This heartbreaking situation has impacted numerous families since the collapse.Read full story
65 comments
Florida State

Is Red Tide Actually a Problem? Here's Everything You Need to Know

If there's one surefire way to put a damper on summer fun, it's with Red Tide. Unfortunately, it's here, and people are wondering if it's really an issue. It's deadly to sea life, especially fish, but how does it affect people?Read full story
Florida State

Alert: Delta Strain Spiked in Florida, Now Dominant in the USA. Doctors Worried

Doctors and experts warned us that COVID can mutate and spread faster. It's finally here. A highly contagious, easily spread variant of COVID is now dominant in the USA, and furthermore, it spiked in Florida. Doctors are worried about this for a few reasons.Read full story
156 comments
Florida State

"We May Never Know the Cause of Death": 7 Penguins Mysteriously Die at Florida Aquarium

What's with animals dying in large numbers lately? First, it was the stingrays at the zoo, and now seven African penguins have mysteriously died at the Florida Aquarium. More worrisome, officials are now saying that we may never know what killed those seven penguins.Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Uncle of 15-Year-Old Florida Condo Collapse Survivor Thanks Man Who Rescued Him

The Florida condo collapse has been a horrible tragedy, but there have been some glimmers of humanity and heroics that shone through. The uncle of a teenage boy who survived the Champlain Towers South collapse called his nephew's rescuer and gave him heartfelt thanks for saving his nephew.Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Will DeSantis Win Florida Reelection? Data Scientists Already Speculate Yes

Photo courtesy of Governor Ron DeSantis FB Page/Public Domain. Governor DeSantis is as polarizing as Trump. You either love him or hate him. Although Florida has mixed feelings about our governor, it looks like he has a solid shot at grabbing the title again at reelection.Read full story
11 comments
Florida State

Lawsuit: Florida Parents Claim Catholic School Is Way Too "Woke." Will They Actually Win?

Screenshot by author from Academy of Holy Names website. In case you haven't heard yet, a Catholic school has been accused of being too "woke." Literally. If you're confused, let me clear up what "woke" means. Woke is "alert to injustice in society, especially racism."Read full story
38 comments
Jacksonville, FL

These 10 Jacksonville Neighborhoods Are Ranked Super Dangerous To Live In

Jacksonville is known for some pretty neat things, like museums, the Little Talbot Island State Park, and art walks. However, there are some pretty dangerous areas too. This article analyzes the ten most dangerous neighborhoods in Jacksonville, Florida. These neighborhoods are ranked by the number of violent crimes.Read full story
22 comments
Florida State

These 2 Florida Cities Make Top 10 in USA for Veterans

Veterans don't always have it easy when they return to civilian life. There are a lot of challenges that they face! However, some cities make it easier for that transition than others. A new study attempted to rank cities in the USA for veteran-friendliness. Florida scored two of the top ten spots.Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

These 3 Florida Cities Are Ranked Super Patriotic. Do You Live in One?

Despite what you may think, Florida isn't ranked high on patriotism. However, there are three super patriotic cities that make up for that and lay it on thick with red, white, and blue.Read full story
60 comments
Florida State

Here's What You Need to Know About the Delta Variant in Florida

Can't COVID just be over already? If you're anything like me, that was probably your first thought when you heard about the Delta variant of COVID-19. But what makes the Delta variant different, and should we be worried?Read full story
252 comments
Florida State

Will Hurricane Elsa Freeze Condo Rescue Efforts in Florida?

Unfortunately, another tragedy may hit Florida very soon: the search for survivors from the Champlain Towers South condo collapse may be significantly slowed by Hurricane Elsa. The hurricane is making a beeline for Florida and is currently a Category 1 hurricane.Read full story
California State

This State Banned Travel To Florida Due to "Bigotry" and Anti-LGBTQ Laws. Do You Agree?

Florida has been accused by both residents and outsiders of not being the most LGBTQ-friendly lately. The state of California seems to agree as they recently added Florida to their travel ban due to "bigotry and discrimination." But is this legal? And do you agree with such a ban?Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 1

Community Policy