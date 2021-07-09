Alert: Delta Strain Spiked in Florida, Now Dominant in the USA. Doctors Worried

Malinda Fusco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H8PK3_0asHikcg00
Dimitris_Barletis/Adobe Stock

Doctors and experts warned us that COVID can mutate and spread faster. It's finally here. A highly contagious, easily spread variant of COVID is now dominant in the USA, and furthermore, it spiked in Florida. Doctors are worried about this for a few reasons.

This article discusses the recent surge of the Delta variant and what problems doctors anticipate will come from it.

What is the Delta Variant?

Delta is the name given to a specific variant of the original COVID-19 virus. Basically, it's the same virus but mutated so that it spreads more easily among people. This variant was first seen in India in December and is now the dominant variant in the USA, with numbers rapidly rising in Florida.

The Variant Spiked in the Country and Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXDba_0asHikcg00
Marek Studzinski/Unsplash

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 50% of the COVID-19 cases in the country are from the Delta variant. Specifically, the number is at 51%. That is a huge spike in the country overall.

Of course, Florida sees that spike as well, with cases, steadily climbing and expected to keep climbing since the Delta variant is 1) more easily transmissible and 2) can be spread by vaccinated people regardless of symptoms.

For Florida, specifically, the variant is now heavily present in at least 34 counties across the state.

Doctors Are Worried

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22A7r8_0asHikcg00
Adhy Savala/Unsplash

Of course, the emergence and spike of the Delta variant have left many doctors worried, especially since Florida is in full summer swing.

Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi commented on the spread of the Delta variant this summer.

"The weather is very nice. Everybody is hanging out and you also have people traveling from all over the state, the country coming in, so yeah it's just a matter of time."

Furthermore, as more people get sick from the Delta variant, hospitals and doctors worry that the surge will create another strain on the medical field.

There Is Some Good News

The good news is that the approved vaccines still seem to be effective against the Delta variant, offering some protection against serious illness, hospitalizations, and death. However, not all Floridians are fully vaccinated, which allows the variant to spread faster and to sicken the population.

Partially vaccinated individuals have very little protection, as a recent study showed that the Pfizer vaccine is only 33% effective if you had a single dose out of the two-dose series.

President Joe Biden has commented on the spread of the Delta variant in a tweet urging citizens to get vaccinated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gNX72_0asHikcg00
President Biden/Twitter
"We're closer than ever to declaring our independence from COVID-19, but the fight is not over yet. Powerful strains like the Delta variants have emerged. The best defense against these deadly variants is simple: get vaccinated."

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 156

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_76af287d6fd864dfbae91e6caea12769.blob

Follow me for local current news from Florida.

Tampa, FL
6870 followers
Loading

More from Malinda Fusco

Florida State

Florida health alert: Governor DeSantis says yes to vaccines, but no to masks and lockdowns

You've probably heard about how well Florida is handling the pandemic... Well, in this past week, Florida took the lead in the country for the number of new COVID cases. As Florida COVID cases surge, officials have some conflicting views on how to handle the pandemic. Governor DeSantis has begged people to get vaccinated but is still unyielding in his position on mask mandates and lockdowns in the sunshine state.Read full story
280 comments
Florida State

Florida is in big trouble; Governor Desantis begs residents to vaccinate now

Uh oh. Florida is in big trouble as far as COVID-19 goes. Although you may look around and think life has returned to normal, the pandemic is surging through the state. As of this week, Florida has taken the lead in the U.S. for COVID-19 cases. In response, Governor Desantis pleads with residents to get vaccinated now.Read full story
3226 comments
Florida State

Florida man knowingly spread HIV to multiple women. Do you agree with his prison sentence?

A Port Orange man named Gentry Burns hid his HIV-positive status from multiple women he slept with. He was recently sentenced to prison for the crime. However, many Floridians believe that his prison sentence is way too short, considering multiple women unknowingly contracted HIV from him.Read full story
232 comments
Florida State

These 3 Florida Counties Have the Highest COVID Death Rates. Is "Exposure Density" to Blame?

It's no secret that COVID-19 hit some areas of Florida much harder than others. Some of our state's counties have a higher death rate than others. But is there a commonality between the three Florida counties with the highest death rates?Read full story
218 comments
Florida State

Florida Condo Collapse Victims Can't Rest in Peace; Hackers Steal Their Identities

Gladys and Antonio LozanoTwitter Screenshot by Author/Public Domain. Well, if you thought it couldn't get worse, think again. Unfortunately, this may be a new low for members of our society: hackers are now targeting the deceased Florida condo collapse victims. This heartbreaking situation has impacted numerous families since the collapse.Read full story
65 comments
Florida State

Is Red Tide Actually a Problem? Here's Everything You Need to Know

If there's one surefire way to put a damper on summer fun, it's with Red Tide. Unfortunately, it's here, and people are wondering if it's really an issue. It's deadly to sea life, especially fish, but how does it affect people?Read full story
Florida State

"We May Never Know the Cause of Death": 7 Penguins Mysteriously Die at Florida Aquarium

What's with animals dying in large numbers lately? First, it was the stingrays at the zoo, and now seven African penguins have mysteriously died at the Florida Aquarium. More worrisome, officials are now saying that we may never know what killed those seven penguins.Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Uncle of 15-Year-Old Florida Condo Collapse Survivor Thanks Man Who Rescued Him

The Florida condo collapse has been a horrible tragedy, but there have been some glimmers of humanity and heroics that shone through. The uncle of a teenage boy who survived the Champlain Towers South collapse called his nephew's rescuer and gave him heartfelt thanks for saving his nephew.Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Will DeSantis Win Florida Reelection? Data Scientists Already Speculate Yes

Photo courtesy of Governor Ron DeSantis FB Page/Public Domain. Governor DeSantis is as polarizing as Trump. You either love him or hate him. Although Florida has mixed feelings about our governor, it looks like he has a solid shot at grabbing the title again at reelection.Read full story
11 comments
Florida State

Lawsuit: Florida Parents Claim Catholic School Is Way Too "Woke." Will They Actually Win?

Screenshot by author from Academy of Holy Names website. In case you haven't heard yet, a Catholic school has been accused of being too "woke." Literally. If you're confused, let me clear up what "woke" means. Woke is "alert to injustice in society, especially racism."Read full story
37 comments
Jacksonville, FL

These 10 Jacksonville Neighborhoods Are Ranked Super Dangerous To Live In

Jacksonville is known for some pretty neat things, like museums, the Little Talbot Island State Park, and art walks. However, there are some pretty dangerous areas too. This article analyzes the ten most dangerous neighborhoods in Jacksonville, Florida. These neighborhoods are ranked by the number of violent crimes.Read full story
22 comments
Florida State

These 2 Florida Cities Make Top 10 in USA for Veterans

Veterans don't always have it easy when they return to civilian life. There are a lot of challenges that they face! However, some cities make it easier for that transition than others. A new study attempted to rank cities in the USA for veteran-friendliness. Florida scored two of the top ten spots.Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

These 3 Florida Cities Are Ranked Super Patriotic. Do You Live in One?

Despite what you may think, Florida isn't ranked high on patriotism. However, there are three super patriotic cities that make up for that and lay it on thick with red, white, and blue.Read full story
58 comments
Florida State

Here's What You Need to Know About the Delta Variant in Florida

Can't COVID just be over already? If you're anything like me, that was probably your first thought when you heard about the Delta variant of COVID-19. But what makes the Delta variant different, and should we be worried?Read full story
252 comments
Florida State

Will Hurricane Elsa Freeze Condo Rescue Efforts in Florida?

Unfortunately, another tragedy may hit Florida very soon: the search for survivors from the Champlain Towers South condo collapse may be significantly slowed by Hurricane Elsa. The hurricane is making a beeline for Florida and is currently a Category 1 hurricane.Read full story
California State

This State Banned Travel To Florida Due to "Bigotry" and Anti-LGBTQ Laws. Do You Agree?

Florida has been accused by both residents and outsiders of not being the most LGBTQ-friendly lately. The state of California seems to agree as they recently added Florida to their travel ban due to "bigotry and discrimination." But is this legal? And do you agree with such a ban?Read full story
8 comments
Miami, FL

36 Hours Before Condo Collapse, Contractor Photographed Serious Damage Beneath Pool

As we hear more about the tragedy at Champlain Towers South, we hear about residents seeing cracked concrete and repairs that needed to be done. But was there a major warning sign just days before the tragedy? According to a pool contractor, and the troubling photos he took, there definitely was.Read full story
Florida State

Florida Cop-Shooting Suspect Captured on Property Belonging to Black, Pro-Gun Group

Thankfully, the FBI joined the manhunt for "O-Zone" Wallace, the suspect of the horrifying attempted murder of a Florida cop. Good thing, too. Wallace was found and captured early Saturday morning. He was found on a property belonging to an all-black, pro-gun group.Read full story
106 comments
Wesley Chapel, FL

Hand Sanitizer Drops to 25 Cents in Local Home Depot. Is This Evidence of COVID-19 Price Gouging?

COVID-19 has definitely brought out the worst in some people. Scams have popped up like crazy. Prices for everyday items went up, way up. If you tried to buy hand sanitizer at any point during the pandemic, you probably ran into one of two issues: either the store was out of it, or the prices were sky-high.Read full story

Comments / 156

Community Policy