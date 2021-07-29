Gov. Abbott Issues Executive Order to Restrict Transportation Of Migrant, Citing COVID-19 Risk

Gov. Greg Abbott issued the executive order on Wednesday restricting land transportation of migrants who, according to Gov. Abbott, pose a risk of carrying COVID-19 into Texas communities. The Governor’s order directs the Texas Department of Public Safety to stop “any vehicle upon reasonable suspicion of such violation” and reroute them to their point of origin or point of entry. This order authorizes the Department of Public Safety to impound any vehicle that violates the order. 

The Governor blames the unabating rise in new COVID-19 cases in the state on the rise in unlawful border crossings. Quoting Governor Abbott:

“The dramatic rise in unlawful border crossings has also led to a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases among unlawful migrants who have made their way into our state, and we must do more to protect Texans from this virus and reduce the burden on our communities. This executive order will reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure in our communities.”

The order invokes the Texas Disaster Act of 1975, including Section 418.018(c), the “Governor may control ingress and egress to and from a disaster area and the movement of persons and the occupancy of premises in the area.”

Gov. Abbott is not the first to blame the rise of COVID-19 cases on the increase of migrants through the border. Last week, the City of Laredo filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security in a bid to stop the DHS from sending immigrants arriving in the U.S through the Rio Grande Valley to its border community. 

“Although the increased influx of refugees, immigrants, and/migrants is clearly a federal issue, the federal government has made this a municipal problem to resolve on our own,” the suit read. The suit filed before the U.S Southern District Court’s Laredo Division cited the rise in COVID-19 positivity cases among arriving migrants, the city’s weakened medical infrastructure, and dwindling resources at migrant shelters.

Similarly, in April, the Texas Attorney General sued the Biden Administration, for what he said to be encouraging the spread of Covid-19 at the Southern border by allowing migrants seeking asylum to gather in congregated settings. The lawsuit requested a federal court to require the administration to expel migrants to Mexico under the Title 42 rule.

Meanwhile, Gov. Abbott’s executive order elicited criticisms from many who believe that migrants coming into the country through the Mexico—U.S border are not responsible for the increase in Covid-19 cases in the state. The Mexican American Legislative Caucus (MALC) released a statement saying that the Governor was “using the pandemic as an excuse to advance his anti-immigration agenda.”  

They accused him of giving more power to law enforcement to racially profile people of color. His approach in handling the COVID-19 pandemic also attracted criticism from MALC. “Blaming the current Coronavirus surge on immigrants in his executive order is a flagrant attempt to his ineffective leadership that ultimately led to unnecessary loss of life of our fellow Texans,” said State Rep. Rafael Anchia, chair of MALC. “Gov Abbott is unwilling to take even simple steps to keep our kids safe as parents are dealing with gut-wrenching decisions to send their kids back to school next month.”

You might recall that Gov. Abbott’s decision not to issue another mask mandate in the state as schools are about to resume attracted criticisms from many Texans. Some lawmakers even signed a petition requesting the Governor to reconsider his decision for the safety of kids who will soon return to school. 

As the state continues to collectivly fight the highly contagious Delta variant of COVI-19, it remains to be seen how the DPS will go about carrying out the Governor's order. Currently, the Federal Government is turning back illegal immigrants forthwith under Title 42, which allows agents to make migrants return to Mexico because of the risk of spreading the Coronavirus. A practice that started under the Trump administration.

