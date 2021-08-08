Boothbay, ME

The Future of Work is Remote So What Then is the Future of Housing and Community Development?

Mackenzie Andersen

Reality check on the rush to develop large-scale workforce housing on the Boothbay Peninsula and Beyond!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jxMk_0bLUEY4n00
Hongkong version of the coveted large-scale workforce housing for the coveted large-scale employers.Skull Kat / Unsplash

There is a rather strange write-up in the Boothbay Register, by Joseph Carpentier. Local utilities say large-scale housing development a non-issue. Strange because the story does not identify half the parties involved. It seems uncharacteristic of Joseph Carpentier, a factual and informative reporter, to arbitrarily take up the cause of large scale workforce housing and put together a story identifying players in the Region Water District and the Boothbay Region Refuse Disposal District and announcing that there is no overload threat to the sewage systems from "large scale workforce housing developments" without so much as identifying what "large scale" entails, where it is intended to be located, or the identity of housing groups that are "looking for paths to homeownership and rentals for the Boothbay peninsula’s workforce "

The absence of identity for any organizations, on the peninsula, calling for "large scale workforce housing", hints at intentional concealment, and begs the question: Why?

The article also does not identify a "large scale peninsula workforce employer" that is suffering due to a lack of "large scale workforce housing", on the peninsula.

Given the symbiotic relationship of the large scale employer to large scale workforce housing, it is inadequate to measure water and sewage needs of large scale workforce housing while not including the requirements of the large scale employer, which cannot be known if said employer does not currently exist.

If such a largescale workforce employer exists, It is commonplace that the employer's voice is part of the conversation. There have been rumblings from the dining and accommodation industries, but not for lack of housing. Even Paul LePage complained about Trump restricting the J-1 Visas needed by the immigrants that work in the dining and accommodation industries where the LePage family enjoys summer employment in one of the most popular and well-paying restaurants in town, that closes two days a week for lack of a cook.

The dining and accommodation industry has worked out its own workforce housing arrangements long ago, otherwise, the system would not be working as well as it once did before Trump restricted the visas, so the dining and accommodations industry cannot account for a "large scale workforce" that needs the "large scale workforce housing".

The absence of an identifiable large scale employer leads to the conclusion that the call for building large-scale workforce housing is driven not by the need for large-scale workforce housing, but by the desire of realtors and developers to build production housing in response to a current boom in real estate sales whereby the industry wants to make as much money per square foot as it can. The industry wants to change the town ordinances by radically reducing the land plot size that a building occupies, even reducing the plot size to the point that townhouses can be built wall to wall like city blocks dropped into a rural surrounding on land maintained by central management.

It is because realtors and developers want to build production housing to increase profits from the real estate boom, that the narrative is spun as a need for large scale workforce housing, which subsequently calls for large scale employers, and then "incentives" enter the public dialogue, putting the region in competition with large scale communities- and the answer to that, in this train of thought, is to fund the beginning stage of a fifty million dollar school system, which under Industrial Partnerships is one and the same thing as workforce training, starting in elementary school and continuing on up the career climbing ladder. Given the number of subsidies that an educational system, which is at once an industrial training center for state-favored industries, can bring in, there is a lot of competition among communities for the location of such centers. Is the thinking behind the fifty million dollar school that by having the plan already in the works, and more importantly, partially paid for, will give the Boothbay Peninsula the competitive edge for government educational subsidies, and if so, is that fair to the rest of the state?

On the Boothbay Peninsula, prior to the real estate boom, caused by the urban to rural migration, the year-round employees were not given consideration in an ordinance structure that gives away affordable year-round housing to the AirBnB's. Regional developer, Paul Coulombe lead the way in escalating the costs per night to stay in an AirBnB on the Boothbay peninsula. With AirBmB's totally unregulated, it is nearly impossible to find year-round rentals on the peninsula, other than in housing developments designed for specific social-economic strata.

Missing from the housing and economic development discussion is an awareness of fundamental transformations undergoing within large-scale workforces, which is the rapidly evolving shift away from large office headquarters to remote working. In central management, workforces are treated en masse as negotiable instruments of trade. Until coronavirus put remote working on the fast track, the individual voices of the workers were not part of the public deal-making that takes place between partners in public-private relationships. Now change is well underway. Much of the workforce does not want to return to headquarters.

The Atlantic on Medium: Why Managers Fear a Remote-Work Future by Ed Zitron
Last fall, 94 percent of employees surveyed in a Mercer study reported that remote work was either business as usual or better than working in the office, likely because it lacks the distractions, annoyances, and soft abuses that come with co-workers and middle managers. Workers are happier because they don’t have to commute and can be evaluated mostly on their actual work rather than on the optics-driven albatross of “office culture,” which is largely based on either the HR handbook or the pieces of the HR handbook your boss chooses to ignore.

Taking the transformation within the workforces into consideration, for a small rural peninsula, there is no need for "large scale employees" or "large scale workforce housing". There is instead a need for single-family homes with enough space to have an office or other type of business in a home, where a creative and productive lifestyle with a healthy work-life balance has room to grow. The same sentiment that is driving the workforce to want to work in the privacy of their own homes will lead them to prefer a home NOT situated in a centrally managed housing project with smaller and smaller spaces in the interest of real estate profits.

The workforce is voicing its will to move away from the centrally managed corporate culture which is reinforced by "workforce" housing projects. The workforce wants to move away from distractions and to be in an environment where the individual has control over their own work-life balance. Contrary to central management negotiating jobs for workforce blocks, the new workforce is becoming empowered to make its own individualized choices about where it works and it lives. Housing developments are not in tune with the emergent paradigm They are a fit to the paradigm of large-scale workforces confined in corporate headquarters with many desks all lined up without walls, an albatross from the era of central management, both public and private which is thankfully receding into the past. The silver lining of the corona cloud is that virus hibernation has proven that remote working works!

Boothbay is heralding itself as a leader in municipal corporatism by entering into a public-private relationship with Spectrum so that the town, which was rated as "overserved" in its broadband capabilities by the state, can gain greater internet service.

For years, Boothbay leadership has been pushing for installing tax-payer-funded fiber optics cable. The new public-private relationship between the town of Boothbay and Spectrum will provide a hybrid coaxial and fiber broadband. Super-fast fiber broadband means that any desk job can be done remotely. So why does Boothbay need twentieth-century "large scale workforce housing" if it is pushing for twenty-first-century fiber-optics cable that changes the future of work?

The announcement by the Water and Refuse experts in the Boothbay Register article is followed by this cryptic statement:

local utilities are just waiting for the word. Boothbay Harbor Sewer District Superintendent Chris Higgins, Boothbay Region Water District General Manager Jon Ziegra and Boothbay Region Refuse Disposal District Manager Steve Lewis all said residential expansion would have little to no effect on daily operations. ( emphasis by author)

What is "the word" that the local utilities await and from whom is "the word" coming from? Does the follow-up sentence offer a clue? Is the answer found in another recent article in the Boothbay Register, also by Joseph Carpentier, in which evaluation authority over Boothbay Harbor ordinance planning is being granted to the Lincoln County Planning Commission?

LCRPC to spearhead Boothbay Harbor housing, ordinance review

Boothbay Harbor enlisted Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission May 3 for an ordinance review and socioeconomic evaluation relating mainly to housing. The town issued a request for proposals March 6 and LCRPC responded April 2. The two parties discussed a reorganization of priorities April 27 and a revision was presented May 3. Lincoln County commissioners approved the contract May 18. Estimated costs are $9,130 with work billed at $55 an hour and $55.04 additional for travel.

The town leaders generally hire outside authorities bypassing community involvement in decisive processes, all legal in Maine, The only way for the residences of a community to protect their own decision-making authority is to form a town charter that requires town planners to be residences of the community and/or to require the hiring of outside consultants to be approved by a municipal referendum.

An examination of the language used to assert the housing needs, of a particular character, uses the circular method of reasoning, which appears to be what is at work here. The reasoning goes: "We need large scale workforce housing to attract large scale corporations who will hire large scale workforces who want to live on this peninsula so that they will shop and wine and dine in our own community."

The community leaders make much to do about the fact that those employed by one of the Peninsula's prized employers, Bigelow Labs, do not live on the peninsula but instead commute from other areas where it is more affordable to live in a rural quality single-family home, surrounded by one's own plot of nature. Why would employees want that when they can live in city block-styled urban living, designed by central management, on the peninsula? Is living a more gracious and individual lifestyle off the peninsula worth the commute? Not according to the world view of Boothbay's current leading classes, who base their pressing need for "large scale workforce housing" on the concept that Boothbay will attract large corporate headquarters. However, speculatively, plan B is if the large scale employers do not show up, the "large scale workforce housing" might make a boon town of "short-term rentals" aka Air B&B's, but that will only work if the Trump-era restrictions on J-1 Visas are reversed so that the there can continue to be a seasonal workforce of immigrants for the region to import to provide the wining and dining services to attract the tourist set.

There is room for hope in interpreting the tone of the article about "a reorganization of our priorities" in words spoken by LCRPC’s county planner Emily Rabbe:

LCRPC’s county planner Emily Rabbe

Whether or not the 2015 goals and town code match may be irrelevant since the COVID-19 pandemic has caused people to reevaluate their housing desires, said by LCRPC’s county planner Emily Rabbe in LCRPC to spearhead Boothbay Harbor housing, ordinance review

We hope to see that conversation broaden before the target date for the reorganization of existing resident's priorities to be considered by the Town of Boothbay Harbor in May 2022,

Local utilities say large-scale housing development a non-issue

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_f06b3bffc3feea58dd69edc8ce51d1d6.blob

Independent researcher of contemporary issues placed in a historical context, giving voice to alternate perspectives and conceptualizing where it all leads in the future . . . . .

Boothbay, ME
20 followers
Loading

More from Mackenzie Andersen

Boothbay, ME

Paul LePage And Paul Coulombe's Public-Private Relationship With The Boothbay Peninsula

Governor Paul LePage celebrating Paul Coulombes Boothbay Country Club in the Lincoln County News May 2016 “This is going be to a treasure for years to come, and it’s going to be an attraction for people to come here,” LePage said. “All we have to do now is build a huge hotel so we can get people to come and stay here and play.”Read full story
Boothbay, ME

Boothbay's Unfunded Fifty Million Dollar School & The LePage Administration's Industrial Partnerships

Boothbay Maine, a political faction made up of developers, realtors. town leaders and assorted politicians are promoting a fifty million dollar school system on a peninsula with two water supplies rated as endangered by further development, and hosting the smallest youth population anywhere in the USA.Read full story
Boothbay, ME

Marketing of Inevitability in the Boothbay Region

RDS- Rich Developer Syndrome- Where the assumptive power of money trumps common sensibility. After my last Substack post, a rambling rant on the manner in which the Boothbay roundabout was sold to the public, I got to thinking about how local leadership frequently exaggerates the amount of traffic on the peninsula or else projects a continual increase in traffic as if high traffic is a measure of progress, and as if the “progress” they envision is inevitable., and therefore can be superimposed on the present and demands can be made that something needs to be done about the projected future traffic congestion Now!- in the manner of a strategically planned self-fulfilling prophecy.Read full story
6 comments
Boothbay, ME

Did I Fall Down The Rabbit Hole Into A Dystopian World Or Is This Really Real?

I was recently in an online dialogue in my local community where I encountered a developer willfully oblivious to the warnings from the state and the town water department concerning the danger posed by further development to Boothbay’s two water supplies.Read full story
Maine State

Why All Towns in Maine Need a Town Charter

Under Maine statutory law. the only power that the inhabitants of a municipality are granted pursuant to the development of the municipality is that "they shall have a voice", identified as public hearings and permission to submit comments to the municipality but the process of submission is left undefined. Public participation stops there, as you shall learn by reading on.Read full story
Boothbay, ME

NewsBreak - Breaking Up The Hegemony of Locally-Controlled Local News!

Content provider channels are constantly evolving. On Medium content-provider-advice-bragging stories are very popular, to the point that I started to wonder if I should leave Medium. Medium had started to have the feel of the ubiquitous courses on how to get rich quick- Answer!- Start a course on how to get rich quick!Read full story
Maine State

The Hidden Facts of the LePage Years: Part One

Government transparency makes a good talking point. Much of the history of the Lepage administration fell under the radar of the mainstream media, so now that LePage has officially announced that he is running to be Maine's first third-term Governor, after unofficially announcing it as he walked out the door at the end of his second term, it is time to shine some light through the shadows engulfing the LePage legacy.Read full story
Boothbay, ME

Can NewsBreak Transform a One Party Town?

There is a new concern about the survival of local news talked about across forums as the shift to online media has affected local news providers just as online has affected everything else.Read full story
Boothbay, ME

No Plan? Or Just Not Saying? Boothhbay's Unfunded Fifty-Million-Dollar School. Time to Visualize An Alternative Way.

In the recent Boothbay Register write-up about Boothbay's fifty-million-dollar school project, school board member Bruce MacDonald commented on the missing discussion pertaining to education.Read full story
Boothbay, ME

Education Provokes a Culture Clash on the Boothbay Peninsula

Developers push for acceleration but practical ideas take time to crystalize. Man chasing moneyIllustration by mohamedhassan / freerangestock. In Maine, attracting young people to the state is a long-running challenge, especially on the Boothbay Peninsula, the number one baby boomer demographic region in the USA.Read full story

What Do Lessons from the Industrial Revolution Have to Tell Us Today?

The nineteenth century influenced the social-political and economic development of human life on earth in vibrant living color. Not! The nineteenth-century industrial revolution produced dreary over-crowded unsanitary conditions for human life, at its best.Read full story
Boothbay, ME

The Archaic Life of Fishermen Confronts the Progressives of the Windmill Ecosystem

Quality Rural Lifestyles Threatened by the Advancing Megalopolis. In my hometown of Boothbay, Maine, a consortium of interests, anchored in the public-private state, are installing the first floating windmills in the USA in the waters surrounding nearby Monhegan Island, where the fishermen have been fishing and maintaining the ecological balance for centuries.Read full story

Lewis Mumford, A Thinker for the Ages Tells a Tale Of Cities Since the Middle Ages

My Dad often spoke about his admiration for Lewis Mumford (October 19, 1895 — January 26, 1990) but I had never read Mumford and so when I saw a paper in my email on Lewis Mumford, I downloaded it, which only made me want to read Mumford in his own words.Read full story
Maine State

How Maine’s Progressive Governors and Creeping Corporatism Grew the Wealth Divide and How We Can Reverse it

Today I woke contemplating an idea I recently presented, in relation to planned residential dwelling units at First Park, the three million dollar project of rural lands transformed into a development corporation by the Maine Legislature in 1998.Read full story
Maine State

Maine's Deeply Rooted Cultural and Economic Divide Played Out in the Birth of The University of Maine

How a federal land grant led Maine down the slippery slope wherein “the Maine Idea” gave way to “the Communist Idea" Justin Morrill was a Vermont Whig and a self-made man who ended his formal education at age 15, made his success in the retail business, and retired at age 38. Thereafter Morrill entered politics to become a United States Representative, and then a US Senator. He helped to shape the legislation that became the United State’s first income tax and was an instigator-author of the Morrill Act.Read full story
Maine State

Pine Tree Zones up for Renewal at Year's End. Here is how it was managed the last time.

“Who do you think you are?”, he said, as though I needed to be granted permission from an omnipotent authority to speak my mind freely. He is overreacting, I thought. I had merely asked his friend if he was the person who works as an analyst for the State of Maine. No answer was forthcoming as the public conversation was deleted and continued as private messaging commencing with this:Read full story
Maine State

Thoughts About the Text of Maine's Latest Bill to Create a State Electricity Monopoly

Constitutional considerations that are routinely ignored but are arguably actionable and costly. I signed the petition objecting to the proposed government take over of Maine’s electric grid.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy