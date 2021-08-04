9 Digital Marketing Trends We Need To Be Ready For In 2022

Luke Fitzpatrick

Photo by Campaign Creators on Unsplash

Digital marketing is a field that is constantly shifting and the past 18 months have served only to accelerate its rapid pace of change. So now, as we tip into the second half of 2021, it’s worth looking at what marketers across industries can come to expect when the new year rolls around.

Some of the predicted trends are a natural continuation of ones we’ve seen in previous years, while others are slightly more surprising. Here are nine digital marketing trends that you need to know about moving forwards:

1. Improved targeting

In an online world where generalized advertising abounds, better targeting for your ads is crucial if you want to stand out from your competitors. Using in-depth demographic data, marketers can show consumers ads they want to see. However, a massive 76% have yet to adopt this approach, meaning there’s more potential for your brand to do so and make a splash doing it.

2. Bigger and better approaches to personalization

Personalization has been on the rise for a while now, and for a good reason. Just as targeted ads can more easily turn heads, personalized marketing materials are far more likely to attract attention. Most new online stores are already using personalized approaches to their marketing activities and getting remarkable results to keep going with their businesses. As such, it’s recommended you continue finding new ways to personalize all aspects of your customer’s buying journey.

3. New ways of searching

2022 will see the phasing out of tracked cookies and the rise of voice search on Google. Ensure your brand is prepared for both to keep your search results in top form.

4. Video advertising

Social media is overflowing with content that cries out for attention. As such, you should avoid employing a strategy that focuses solely on simple text and image-based posts. Solid video marketing can get you far these days, with video advertising acting as a necessary accompaniment to any successful online marketing campaign.

5. Better tracking

Marketers these days have the benefit of using immense amounts of data to inform their strategy, with more than 2.5 quintillion bytes created by consumers every day. Track the information your customers create on your website to understand their needs better and offer a better, more appealing service.

6. Email flows

With so much information to contend with, it’s impossible to offer a bespoke service if you don’t use technology to your advantage. Enter email flows, with their ability to automatically deliver high-quality, convincing marketing materials at the exact right time based on each customer’s actions.

More and more brands are making use of flows, so you’re likely to be left behind if you don’t introduce them by the start of 2022.

7. Mobile-friendliness

More than half (52%) of internet traffic is mobile these days, and that number is only going to grow as we edge nearer to the new year. So, if your website isn't mobile-friendly, it won't matter how high up the search engine results page you appear. You’re still likely to miss out on huge volumes of traffic if your website isn’t operational on a smartphone.

8. Shifting content strategies

You’ve probably heard the phrase ‘content is king’ more times than you care to count over the past few years. Currently, though, a shift towards new approaches to content marketing is happening. Soon, there will be far more focus on aligning content marketing strategies with sales tactics and using sales stats to measure the success of a blog post or article.

9. Changing behaviors

Consumer behavior changes all the time. However, the more recent shifts away from social media are posing big questions for the marketing sector. Keep tabs on where you’re getting the most engagement and stay up-to-date with the platforms that are most popular with your target markets.

Final thoughts

There’s no way of knowing exactly what the future might hold. But, there’s an awful lot of evidence to suggest that these nine points offer a pretty accurate depiction of the future of digital marketing. Take each on board and use them to drive positive change to help assure the continued success of your brand in 2022.

