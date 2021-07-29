5 Steps To Follow When Preparing For A Baby

Luke Fitzpatrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26bn5P_0b5QY8Bn00
Image by Marjon Besteman from Pixabay

Having a baby is such an exciting time for expectant parents, but there is no doubt it can also be a little daunting. Life is about to change, and you want to be ready for it. The following five steps are things you can do when you’re pregnant that will help make life easier with a newborn.

Step one: prepare a to-do list

One of the biggest stressors during pregnancy is figuring out how you’re going to have the time to do everything you need to do before the baby comes. Start preparing early in the journey, say the first trimester, by writing a list of all the things you need to get done before giving birth.

This can include things like filling out paperwork for government agencies and completing your applications for parental leave with employers. Also, buying prams or furniture for the nursery and stocking up on baby clothes, arranging maternity photoshoots, writing out your birthing plan, and even organizing and enjoying a babymoon (holiday with your partner before baby).

Step two: pre-prep your meals

When your baby makes an entrance, life at home is going to be a little crazy for a while. Whether you have other children as well, or this is your first, you’ll find that any “spare” time you might have had previously is now gone. There’s no more relaxing on the couch with a big plate of home-cooked lasagne and a glass of wine at the end of the day — rather, welcome to the witching hour.

For some reason, dinner time is when your beautiful little newborn turns into the devil. And before you know it, it’s 8 pm, you haven’t eaten and you’re exhausted and hungry. You can change this though. When you’re pregnant, start stockpiling home-cooked meals. That lasagne mentioned earlier — perfect food for freezing. A few minutes in the microwave and you can still eat while the baby does.

Step three: hire a cleaner

If you don’t have time to cook yourself some delicious meals, you certainly don’t have time or energy to rush around the house with a vacuum cleaner. If you can, hire a cleaner to come in once a week or fortnight to help you keep on top of things.

If you can’t afford a cleaner, ask your family and friends to rally around — and rather than buying the baby more clothes, perhaps they can chip in for a cleaner instead. If that’s an unattainable dream, consider what’s really important when it comes to keeping the house maintained. And don’t be afraid to ask your partner, other kids, and family members who visit to chip in.

Step four: letting go

This will probably come as a surprise to you, but the fact is – you can’t do everything. At least, not when you have a baby taking up every ounce of space in your tummy or a newborn in your arms. If you’ve taken leave from work, make sure you keep it that way and ignore emails you shouldn’t be answering.

If you have other kids with non-stop after-school sports and other commitments, the parenting experts at PlaySkillsToys advise for prioritization on must-need children's activities — and to let go of the rest for the first few months. If you’re usually a social butterfly who can’t say no to people, it’s time to learn how. Don’t be afraid to tell the girls you simply can’t go to lunch today because you’re too tired and need to nap. Let go and take care of yourself first.

Step five: ask for help

If you’re used to doing everything on your own, that’s amazing — but here’s a tip. It’s time to stop. You need to be looking after yourself and your baby, number one and number two, so if other things aren’t getting done, you need to ask for help. Asking for help isn’t a sign of weakness like many of us are led to believe.

In fact, it makes us stronger, according to studies. You don’t need to be a super mum, and you have nothing to prove, so the next time someone says, “let me know if I can do anything to help”, take them up on the offer. And if no one is offering, just ask anyway.

Bonus tip: Look at what you eat and when you sleep

Having a baby is not easy, especially when you are too busy to take care of yourself. However, a healthy nutritious body can help you in many ways as well as your baby. This is why, it is always a good idea to seek medical advice, especially when it is related to pregnancy and a post-pregnancy diet.

Eating healthy food isn’t enough, you have to get perfect sleep and follow the biological clocks instead of sleeping late at night and eating whatever you crave. A managed diet during pregnancy and post-pregnancy period will give you power and energy and make you feel strong from the inside. 

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_ff6b0a1683fdb86c16aa3f4f708f6fb8.blob

Luke Fitzpatrick is a freelance journalist and has been published in a variety of publications such as Forbes, Tech In Asia, and The Next Web. He covers a variety of topics from fintech, big data, AI, blockchain, to lifestyle and breaking news stories.

84 followers
Loading

More from Luke Fitzpatrick

7 Skills That Will Be In Demand In 2021

In 2020, more businesses focused on their digital presence than ever before. For many, embracing or improving their digital strategy will decide their fate and continue to do so in 2021. Stay-at-home orders decimated long-standing channels such as trade shows and other live events, and savvy businesses reallocated these budgets to areas less sensitive to the restrictions. As a result, this shift has created new jobs and new opportunities for employees.Read full story

9 Digital Marketing Trends We Need To Be Ready For In 2022

Digital marketing is a field that is constantly shifting and the past 18 months have served only to accelerate its rapid pace of change. So now, as we tip into the second half of 2021, it’s worth looking at what marketers across industries can come to expect when the new year rolls around.Read full story

Why Is Brand Awareness So Important for Business Success?

Building brand awareness is vital to the survival of any business. The fact of the matter is that, without awareness, there is little chance new audiences will ever come to know your brand. In that case, there can be no growth and no chance of competing with the big names in your industry.Read full story

The Biden Administration Pushes For Hearing Aids To Be Sold Over The Counter

On July 9th, 2021, The White House Briefing Room made the announcement that a new executive order had been set in motion with the intention to promote competition throughout the US economy.Read full story
6 comments

Top 7 Exterior Home Remodeling Ideas In 2021

The exterior of your home has a huge impact on how you feel about being there. If you cringe every time you drive into the driveway, it’s time for a change. If you want to be excited to return home, or you want it to your home to be noticed by those passing by, you need to start somewhere. The following ideas are simple, affordable, and guaranteed to look great, and add value to the home.Read full story

Easy Changes To Your Skincare Routine For Glowing Skin

Having healthy, glowing skin can boost your self-confidence immensely. Practicing a skin-care routine not only helps to keep your face healthy but can be a great form of self-care to help you reduce your stress.Read full story

When To Hire A Front-End Developer Instead Of A UX Designer?

The winning strategy for any business today is to have an online presence (website) with a seamless user interface and user experience. As such, front-end development is a crucial aspect in attracting customers and maintaining them.Read full story
Oregon State

Do You Live In A No-Fault State Or A Tort Law Insurance State?

Washington, United StatesPhoto by Jorge Alcala on Unsplash. Understanding what type of insurance state you live in is important even if you have never been in an accident to date. If you were to be in an accident, you should know what type of law will apply to the circumstances of the event.Read full story

5 Things You Should Focus On To Stand Out As A Job Seeker

Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash. According to Statista, the unemployment rate in the United States currently stands at 6%. In some other countries of the world, it’s much higher than that. For example, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Namibia, South Africa, and Jordan, it’s 33.89%, 33.4%, 32.5%, and 24.7% respectively according to Trading Economics.Read full story

The Future Of Business: 5 Trends That Will Shape The New Normal

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world of business. With lockdowns, social distancing, and travel restrictions, as well as rapid changes in technology, behaviors, expectations, preferences, and values, how businesses operate and employees collaborate has been significantly altered, shaping the ‘new normal.’Read full story

5 Crucial Tips New Business Owners Need To Know

Starting a new business is a massive undertaking, and it isn’t for the fainthearted. Still, more than two million startups get registered every month, showing that it really is possible for anyone to make their business dreams a reality.Read full story

What Home Buyers Should Know About Private Mortgage Insurance In 2021

Private Mortgage Insurance or PMI is insurance that is required by most homeowners that have a down payment that is less than 20% of the home value. If the borrower defaults on their monthly mortgage payments, then the lender is protected because of the PMI. The PMI enables the lender to recuperate some of the borrowed amounts in the event of a foreclosure. Although PMI is there for the benefit of the lender, it is important to understand that PMI enables more individuals to become homeowners by reducing the risk for lenders.Read full story

Top 5 Destinations For A Workation Across The US

McWay Falls, California, USAPhoto by Chor Tsang on Unsplash. 75 million U.S. employees, which makes 56% of the entire U.S. workforce have a job that allows for remote work due to COVID-19 according to Workation.Read full story

The States With The Most Expensive Household Expenses

From covering bills like your electricity bill to pay your monthly mortgage payment, monthly household expenses vary widely from state to state, city to city. Where you live plays a major role in how much you need to budget for these household expenses, and not everyone is aware of just how much things vary.Read full story
Portland, OR

Crowd-Control Police Unit Resigns After Indictment Of Fellow Officer

The entire police crowd control unit in the US city of Portland has resigned after an Oregon grand jury indicted one of its officers on an assault charge. The charge resulted from circumstances surrounding anti-racism protests that became violent last year, rocking the city and the state of Oregon.Read full story
5 comments

Low-Budget Home Renovation Ideas For 2021

Renovating a home can be stressful and taxing at the best of times. This is particularly the case if there are repairs that need to happen, that can’t happen due to time or financial constraints. However, those financial constraints don’t have to stop you from dying in your tracks.Read full story

Benefits Of Using Industrial Ovens To Boost Quality Of 3D Printed Products

We’ve come so far in technological advancements that we are now able to use industrial ovens to aid and improve the quality when it comes to 3D printing products in the thermal heating process.Read full story

Top Road Tripping Top During The Pandemic

Compared with last year, holidays are set to be a lot freer in 2021, with domestic coronavirus travel restrictions in states across America having been lifted in time for the summer. Unfortunately, foreign travel to vacation hotspots is still limited for people who have not been fully vaccinated. It’s looking as though road trips will be the way forward for the time being.Read full story

The US States With The Riskiest Teenage Drivers

Manhattan, New YorkPhoto by Florian Wehde on Unsplash. Nearly every teenager in American cannot wait until the day that they are allowed to start driving, but that enthusiasm doesn’t always translate to safety. Teenage drivers are often assumed to be bad drivers, and sometimes, that’s true.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy