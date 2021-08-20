Shreveport Police Officer arrested for Third Degree Rape - Love Shreveport-Bossier

Caddo Grand Jury Returns Six True Bills - Love Shreveport-Bossier

BREAKING NEWS: CADDO GRAND JURY RETURNS SIX TRUE BILLS; INCLUDING ONE FOR A SHREVEPORT POLICE OFFICER

The Caddo Parish Grand Jury handed up six indictments Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Two were for people accused of second-degree murder, one was for a parish resident accused of being an accessory after-the-fact to second-degree murder, one was for an aggravated battery, and two were for sexual crimes — aggravated rape and third-degree rape — and thus were filed under seal. The indictment for third-degree rape also was issued as a secret indictment.

Dana Jamariyaa Combs, 23, of Shreveport, was indicted for the April 24, 2021 second-degree murder of Colvin Wayne Germany. Mr. Germany, 39, was shot and killed in the 4100 block of Theo Street, just off Broadway, in the Mooretown neighborhood. The case is docket No. 382570.

Charles Dewayne Combs, 31, and Jasmine Shanta Nicole Fox, 30, both of Shreveport, were indicted for the April 4, 2021, second-degree murder of Jalecia Latoria Deray Jennings. Ms. Jennings, 30, was shot in the 5600 block of Hearne Avenue and died shortly after at Ochner LSU Health hospital. The case is docket No. 382518.

Andrea Shantanel Mitchell, 32, of Shreveport, was charged in a separate indictment as an accessory after-the-fact to Ms. Jennings’ slaying. Her case is docket No. 382614.

Charles Dewayne Combs also is charged with second-degree battery in connection with an April 4, 2021 assault on Syncere Brown. That case is docket No. 382623.

Dakota Sagani Rose, 25, of Keithville, is charged under seal with aggravated rape. He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center May 9, 2021.

A sealed, secret indictment also was filed for a 33-year-old man charged in connection with a third-degree rape that occurred July 11, 2020.

All except the defendant sought for the secret indictment are in custody at Caddo Correctional Center.