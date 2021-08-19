Shreveport, LA

Male deceased after alleged dispute with brother in the Mooretown neighborhood

Love Shreveport-Bossier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4953xV_0bVqI3Bp00
Male deceased after dispute with brother in MooretownLove Shreveport-Bossier

SHOOTING IN THE 4200 BLOCK OF BAXTER IN MOORETOWN; DECEASED MALE VICTIM

At 6:13pm Shreveport Police Department and Shreveport Fired Department received a call for multiple shots fired in the 4200 block of Baxter St which is located in the Mooretown neighborhood of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Upon arrival Shreveport Police Officers located a male, believed to be in his 40's, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. Officers started administering CPR and life saving tactics on arrival until the Shreveport Fire Department Medic Unit arrived on scene shortly after. That male victim was transported to Oschner LSU Hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced deceased on arrival.

Love Shreveport-Bossier is being told by SPD that two brothers got into an altercation and dispute over a unknown amount of money. That's when allegedly one of the brother's pulled a gun and shot the other brother at least 3 times. SPD Crime Scene Investigators located 5 shell casings on scene. SPD also told Love Shreveport-Bossier that the alleged suspect possibly fled the scene in a white Impala.

SPD has an alleged suspect description and is currently looking for the suspect that fled the scene before Shreveport Police Department arrived.

This story is still developing and we will update as more information comes available.

Shreveport Detectives are asking anyone with information relative to this shooting to contact them immediately at 318-673-6955. Those wishing to submit information anonymously can contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

Breaking Live Coverage:

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_21524e558a80506435899ce0211047f4.blob

Fastest Growing Independent Media Outlet in NW Louisiana - We Break News Live on Scene

Shreveport, LA
75 followers
Loading

More from Love Shreveport-Bossier

Shreveport, LA

Caddo Grand Jury returns six True Bills; including one for a Shreveport Police Officer

Shreveport Police Officer arrested for Third Degree Rape -Love Shreveport-Bossier. Caddo Grand Jury Returns Six True Bills -Love Shreveport-Bossier. BREAKING NEWS: CADDO GRAND JURY RETURNS SIX TRUE BILLS; INCLUDING ONE FOR A SHREVEPORT POLICE OFFICER.Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Suburban SUV blows up in mans front yard 30 minutes after driving off car lot

Suburban blows up in mans front yard 30 after driving off car lot -Love Shreveport-Bossier. SUBURBAN SUV BLOWS UP IN MANS FRONT YARD 30 MINUTES AFTER DRIVING OFF CAR LOT. A Shreveport-Bossier resident is allegedly now having problems with a local car lot in Shreveport over getting a refund after purchasing this 2004 Chevrolet Suburban LT Sport for $4,500 this past Monday.Read full story
Shreveport, LA

One deceased and one seriously injured in weekend hit and run on LA 3132 at W. 70th in Shreveport

MAJOR ACCIDENT INVOLVING A ROLLOVER ON 3132E NEAR THE 70TH ST EXITLove Shreveport-Bossier. Shreveport Police Department detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a Minden man and left a woman in critical condition this weekend.Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Shooting in the 800 block of Navaho Trail leaves male victim deceased on scene

Shooting in the Cherokee Park neighborhood leaves male deceased -l SHOOTING IN THE 800 BLOCK OF NAVAHO TRAIL NEAR SIOUX; MALE VICTIM DECEASED ON SCENE. At 10:11pm the Shreveport Police Department received a call for a shooting in the 800 block of Navaho Trail which is located in the Cherokee Park neighborhood of Shreveport, Louisiana.Read full story
Shreveport, LA

16 yr-old child shot in the head in the 1600 blk of Malcolm: Hollywood neighborhood of Shreveport

16 yr-old male shot in the head in the Hollywood neighborhood of Shreveport -Love Shreveport-Bossier. SHOOTING ON MALCOLM NEAR LINWOOD; 16 YR-OLD MALE VICTIM SHOT IN THE HEAD. At 8:10pm, August 17, 2021, Shreveport Police Department received a call stating a shooting had just occurred in the 1600 block of Malcolm St. located in the Hollywood neighborhood of Shreveport near Linwood Ave.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Texas Governor Greg Abbott test positive for Covid-19 after being fully vaccinated

Texas Governor Greg Abbott test POSITIVE for Covid-19Ark-La-Tex Live Breaking News. OFFICE OF GOVERNOR STATEMENT CONCERNING TEXAS GOVERNOR ABBOTT TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 Austin - Office of the Governor Communications Director Mark Miner today issued a statement after Texas Governor Greg Abbott Tested Positive for Covid-19:Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Unmaintained City Grass Becoming a Real Issue in Shreveport, La

Tall Grass at Bill Cockrell Park on Pines Rd. in Shreveport, LaLove Shreveport-Bossier. We had a youth coach message us yesterday in reference to his youth teams not being able to practice at Bill Cockrell Park which is located in the 4100 block of Pines Rd in the westside of Shreveport, Louisiana.Read full story
3 comments
Shreveport, LA

Douglas “DOUG” L. Williams Park in Shreveport gets lights after a child was abducted from park

Doug Williams Park in the Mooretown neighborhood has new lightsLove Shreveport-Bossier. Douglas “DOUG” L. Williams Park in Shreveport gets lights after a child was abducted from park.Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy