Male deceased after alleged dispute with brother in the Mooretown neighborhood

Male deceased after dispute with brother in Mooretown

SHOOTING IN THE 4200 BLOCK OF BAXTER IN MOORETOWN; DECEASED MALE VICTIM

At 6:13pm Shreveport Police Department and Shreveport Fired Department received a call for multiple shots fired in the 4200 block of Baxter St which is located in the Mooretown neighborhood of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Upon arrival Shreveport Police Officers located a male, believed to be in his 40's, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. Officers started administering CPR and life saving tactics on arrival until the Shreveport Fire Department Medic Unit arrived on scene shortly after. That male victim was transported to Oschner LSU Hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced deceased on arrival.

Love Shreveport-Bossier is being told by SPD that two brothers got into an altercation and dispute over a unknown amount of money. That's when allegedly one of the brother's pulled a gun and shot the other brother at least 3 times. SPD Crime Scene Investigators located 5 shell casings on scene. SPD also told Love Shreveport-Bossier that the alleged suspect possibly fled the scene in a white Impala.

SPD has an alleged suspect description and is currently looking for the suspect that fled the scene before Shreveport Police Department arrived.

This story is still developing and we will update as more information comes available.

Shreveport Detectives are asking anyone with information relative to this shooting to contact them immediately at 318-673-6955. Those wishing to submit information anonymously can contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

