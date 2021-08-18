Shooting in the 800 block of Navaho Trail leaves male victim deceased on scene

Shooting in the Cherokee Park neighborhood leaves male deceased - l

SHOOTING IN THE 800 BLOCK OF NAVAHO TRAIL NEAR SIOUX; MALE VICTIM DECEASED ON SCENE

At 10:11pm the Shreveport Police Department received a call for a shooting in the 800 block of Navaho Trail which is located in the Cherokee Park neighborhood of Shreveport, Louisiana.

We're being told that upon arrival Shreveport Police Officers located one male victim deceased inside of a residence. Shreveport Police tells Love Shreveport-Bossier that is appears he was shot in the back. The Caddo Parish Coroner and Crime Scene Investigators have been dispatched to the scene.

Shreveport Police Officers on scene also tells Love Shreveport-Bossier that two men got into a some kind of dispute inside one of the residence in the 800 block of Navaho Trail, that's when a gun was pulled by one of the men and the other male was shot at least once.

Initial reports stated that the male was possibly shot in the back. Shreveport Police Department had 10 units and Shreveport Fire Department had 3 units report to this scene.

SPD does believe they have a possible suspect description but are not willing to release that information at this time due to it still being early in the investigation.

This story is still developing and we will update as more information comes available.

Shreveport Detectives are asking anyone with information relative to this shooting to contact them immediately at 318-673-6955. Those wishing to submit information anonymously can contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

