16 yr-old child shot in the head in the 1600 blk of Malcolm: Hollywood neighborhood of Shreveport

SHOOTING ON MALCOLM NEAR LINWOOD; 16 YR-OLD MALE VICTIM SHOT IN THE HEAD

At 8:10pm, August 17, 2021, Shreveport Police Department received a call stating a shooting had just occurred in the 1600 block of Malcolm St. located in the Hollywood neighborhood of Shreveport near Linwood Ave.

Upon arrival, Shreveport Police Officers and Shreveport Fire Department EMS Crew located a 16 yr-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. That 16 yr-old male was immediately transported to Oschner LSU Hospital on Linwood Ave. and Kings Hwy. to be treated for life threatening injuries. Many family members and friends rushed to the hospital shortly after the 16 yr-old male was transported by EMS.

Love Shreveport-Bossier is being told by Shreveport Police Department that another juvenile was inside of the residence was handling a gun when it accidentally went off and struck the 16 yr-old child in the head. 911 was called immediately to help.

Initial reports stated that a possible suspect was still inside of the home causing Shreveport Police Department to respond with 17 units and the Shreveport Fire Department responded with 5 units.

SPD did have someone in custody on scene but no word at this time if it's for questioning or as a possible suspect.

This story is still developing and we will update as more information comes available.

Live Breaking Footage from the scene:

Shreveport Detectives are asking anyone with information relative to this shooting to contact them immediately at 318-673-6955. Those wishing to submit information anonymously can contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.