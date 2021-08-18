Shreveport, LA

One deceased and one seriously injured in weekend hit and run on LA 3132 at W. 70th in Shreveport

Love Shreveport-Bossier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FmcOV_0bTfaG9o00
MAJOR ACCIDENT INVOLVING A ROLLOVER ON 3132E NEAR THE 70TH ST EXITLove Shreveport-Bossier

Shreveport Police Department detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a Minden man and left a woman in critical condition this weekend.

On Saturday, August 14, 2021, Shreveport Police patrol officers were called to the scene of a roll-over crash with injuries on LA 3132 East at West 70th Street. On arrival, officers located the occupants of the car, both of whom had been ejected from the vehicle. They suffered life-threatening injuries and were transported to Ochsner LSU Health where the male succumbed to his injuries. The female remains in critical condition.

Investigators with the crash unit were summoned and gathered evidence from the scene and took witness statements. They learned that the blue 2007 Chevy Silverado they were traveling in was struck by another vehicle prior to the rollover. Investigators do not have a description of that vehicle at this time. Police are asking the public’s help to identify the vehicle that was responsible for this crash.

Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers is willing to pay a minimum $2,000 cash reward for information. Contact them at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

Original Breaking Story:
https://www.facebook.com/104666454523175/posts/355447259445092/

At 3:03pm Shreveport Police Department received a call for a major accident involving a rollover on 3132E near the 70th St exit.

Upon arrival SPD located a blue colored Silverado flipped. They also located two passengers that had been ejected, a male and a female.

Early reports are that the male has a life threatening injury and the female is unresponsive at this time.

Traffic is backing up and SPD is asking everyone in the area to slow down and use caution until they can get this area cleared.

SPD has 9 units and SFD has 7 units on this scene right now..

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_21524e558a80506435899ce0211047f4.blob

Fastest Growing Independent Media Outlet in NW Louisiana - We Break News Live on Scene

Shreveport, LA
75 followers
Loading

More from Love Shreveport-Bossier

Shreveport, LA

Caddo Grand Jury returns six True Bills; including one for a Shreveport Police Officer

Shreveport Police Officer arrested for Third Degree Rape -Love Shreveport-Bossier. Caddo Grand Jury Returns Six True Bills -Love Shreveport-Bossier. BREAKING NEWS: CADDO GRAND JURY RETURNS SIX TRUE BILLS; INCLUDING ONE FOR A SHREVEPORT POLICE OFFICER.Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Suburban SUV blows up in mans front yard 30 minutes after driving off car lot

Suburban blows up in mans front yard 30 after driving off car lot -Love Shreveport-Bossier. SUBURBAN SUV BLOWS UP IN MANS FRONT YARD 30 MINUTES AFTER DRIVING OFF CAR LOT. A Shreveport-Bossier resident is allegedly now having problems with a local car lot in Shreveport over getting a refund after purchasing this 2004 Chevrolet Suburban LT Sport for $4,500 this past Monday.Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Male deceased after alleged dispute with brother in the Mooretown neighborhood

Male deceased after dispute with brother in MooretownLove Shreveport-Bossier. SHOOTING IN THE 4200 BLOCK OF BAXTER IN MOORETOWN; DECEASED MALE VICTIM. At 6:13pm Shreveport Police Department and Shreveport Fired Department received a call for multiple shots fired in the 4200 block of Baxter St which is located in the Mooretown neighborhood of Shreveport, Louisiana.Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Shooting in the 800 block of Navaho Trail leaves male victim deceased on scene

Shooting in the Cherokee Park neighborhood leaves male deceased -l SHOOTING IN THE 800 BLOCK OF NAVAHO TRAIL NEAR SIOUX; MALE VICTIM DECEASED ON SCENE. At 10:11pm the Shreveport Police Department received a call for a shooting in the 800 block of Navaho Trail which is located in the Cherokee Park neighborhood of Shreveport, Louisiana.Read full story
Shreveport, LA

16 yr-old child shot in the head in the 1600 blk of Malcolm: Hollywood neighborhood of Shreveport

16 yr-old male shot in the head in the Hollywood neighborhood of Shreveport -Love Shreveport-Bossier. SHOOTING ON MALCOLM NEAR LINWOOD; 16 YR-OLD MALE VICTIM SHOT IN THE HEAD. At 8:10pm, August 17, 2021, Shreveport Police Department received a call stating a shooting had just occurred in the 1600 block of Malcolm St. located in the Hollywood neighborhood of Shreveport near Linwood Ave.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Texas Governor Greg Abbott test positive for Covid-19 after being fully vaccinated

Texas Governor Greg Abbott test POSITIVE for Covid-19Ark-La-Tex Live Breaking News. OFFICE OF GOVERNOR STATEMENT CONCERNING TEXAS GOVERNOR ABBOTT TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 Austin - Office of the Governor Communications Director Mark Miner today issued a statement after Texas Governor Greg Abbott Tested Positive for Covid-19:Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Unmaintained City Grass Becoming a Real Issue in Shreveport, La

Tall Grass at Bill Cockrell Park on Pines Rd. in Shreveport, LaLove Shreveport-Bossier. We had a youth coach message us yesterday in reference to his youth teams not being able to practice at Bill Cockrell Park which is located in the 4100 block of Pines Rd in the westside of Shreveport, Louisiana.Read full story
3 comments
Shreveport, LA

Douglas “DOUG” L. Williams Park in Shreveport gets lights after a child was abducted from park

Doug Williams Park in the Mooretown neighborhood has new lightsLove Shreveport-Bossier. Douglas “DOUG” L. Williams Park in Shreveport gets lights after a child was abducted from park.Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy