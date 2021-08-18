One deceased and one seriously injured in weekend hit and run on LA 3132 at W. 70th in Shreveport

MAJOR ACCIDENT INVOLVING A ROLLOVER ON 3132E NEAR THE 70TH ST EXIT Love Shreveport-Bossier

Shreveport Police Department detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a Minden man and left a woman in critical condition this weekend.

On Saturday, August 14, 2021, Shreveport Police patrol officers were called to the scene of a roll-over crash with injuries on LA 3132 East at West 70th Street. On arrival, officers located the occupants of the car, both of whom had been ejected from the vehicle. They suffered life-threatening injuries and were transported to Ochsner LSU Health where the male succumbed to his injuries. The female remains in critical condition.

Investigators with the crash unit were summoned and gathered evidence from the scene and took witness statements. They learned that the blue 2007 Chevy Silverado they were traveling in was struck by another vehicle prior to the rollover. Investigators do not have a description of that vehicle at this time. Police are asking the public’s help to identify the vehicle that was responsible for this crash.

Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers is willing to pay a minimum $2,000 cash reward for information. Contact them at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

Original Breaking Story:

https://www.facebook.com/104666454523175/posts/355447259445092/

At 3:03pm Shreveport Police Department received a call for a major accident involving a rollover on 3132E near the 70th St exit.

Upon arrival SPD located a blue colored Silverado flipped. They also located two passengers that had been ejected, a male and a female.

Early reports are that the male has a life threatening injury and the female is unresponsive at this time.

Traffic is backing up and SPD is asking everyone in the area to slow down and use caution until they can get this area cleared.

SPD has 9 units and SFD has 7 units on this scene right now..