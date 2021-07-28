Best Motivational Photos and Quotes

Good, better, best. Never let it rest. 'Til your good is better and your better is best.

-St. Jerome

It always seems impossible until it's done.

-Nelson Mandela

Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it.

-Charles R. Swindoll

When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favor.

-Elon Musk

Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.

-Arthur Ashe

Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try Again. Fail again. Fail better.

-Samuel Beckett

Don't watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going.

-Sam Levenson

If you want to succeed you should strike out on new paths, rather than travel the worn paths of accepted success.

-John D. Rockefeller

I don't believe you have to be better than everybody else. I believe you have to be better than you ever thought you could be.

-Ken Venturi

If you don't design your own life plan, chances are you'll fall into someone else's plan. And guess what they have planned for you? Not much.

-Jim Rohn

A good plan violently executed now is better than a perfect plan executed next week.

-George S. Patton

Where there is a will, there is a way. If there is a chance in a million that you can do something, anything, to keep what you want from ending, do it. Pry the door open or, if need be, wedge your foot in that door and keep it open.

-Pauline Kael

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.